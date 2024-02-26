Xiaomi 14 is already available in Ukraine for 45 thousand UAH, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra in Europe costs from €1500

At MWC 2024, Xiaomi unveiled the global versions of its flagship smartphones Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra. The Chinese announcement of these devices took place a little earlier.

The smaller version of Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2670×1200 pixels. At the same time, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra version has a 6.73-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In both cases, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is used. The amount of RAM starts at 12 GB, and the built-in storage capacity starts at 256 GB. The battery capacity in the standard model is 4610 mAh, and in the Ultra version it is 5300 mAh.

Xiaomi’s new flagships are focused on photography, so the most interesting thing about them is the camera modules. The main camera of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is based on the Sony LYT-900 inch sensor and includes the variable aperture system introduced on the Xiaomi 14 Pro. It allows you to change the aperture value in the range between f/1.63 and f/4.0 with 1024 aperture steps. According to journalists from The Verge, who attended a demonstration of this system, it does close the aperture. However, even in the most open state, the camera provides a depth of field comparable to full-frame cameras at f/4.0.

The 14 Ultra features two telephoto modules with 3.2x and 5x zoom. In both cases, an image stabilization system is available. The camera supports video recording in the Log profile and 10-bit HDR in Log. For smartphones, you can use an optional grip that makes the device look like a compact camera. Additionally, this accessory can be used as an external battery.

The main camera of the Xiaomi 14 is based on three 50-megapixel sensors, which are used in the main, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto (3.2x) modules.

The new Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra smartphones are already available for pre-order in global markets (excluding the US) at a price of €999 and €1499, respectively. In Ukraine, the Xiaomi 14 model in the 12/512 GB memory configuration is already available for UAH 44999 (during the first week, the preferential price is UAH 39999). The Xiaomi 14 Ultra version will go on sale in Ukraine at the end of March.

Source: The Verge