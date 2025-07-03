First look at the sci-fi action movie Afterburn — Olga Kurylenko and Dave Batista hunt for «Mona Lisa» in the post-apocalypse

Dave Batista liked working with actresses of Ukrainian origin — and after failure at the cash desk «In the Lost Lands» with Milla Jovovich, joined the sci-fi action film Afterburn with Olga Kurylenko.

«10 years after a solar flare destroyed technology around the world, ex-soldier Jack (Batista) works as a treasure hunter, bringing back valuable objects from the Old World to powerful clients. His new mission is to find the Mona Lisa in the company of freedom fighter Drea (Kurylenko) before an unbalanced warlord», — from the official synopsis.

The rest of the cast includes Samuel L. Jackson (Marvel Studios franchise) and Christopher Hivju (Tormund from «Game of Thrones»).

The film is directed by J.J. Perry, who was once one of the most skilled supporting directors and stunt coordinators in the film industry, regularly collaborating with directors such as Ang Lee, Chad Stahelski, Justin Lin and Spike Lee. Perry made his full-fledged directorial debut with the Netflix comedy action film «Day Shift», starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg. His second feature film «Killer game» (also starring Batista) was released by Lionsgate in September 2014.

Afterburn is based on the Red 5 Comics comic book of the same name, written by Scott Chitwood and Paul Enns, and has already received an R rating for scenes of violence and strong language. The release date is still unknown.

The Afterburn adaptation has come a long way to production. For years, Gerard Butler planned the project, while in 2018, Jeong Byung-gil was hired as a director to shoot the script by Matt Johnson («Welcome to Paradise!»). Eventually, the plans were canceled until 2024, when Original Films and Endurance Media restarted the development.

