Xiaomi Watch S4 anniversary watch received a chip and modem of its own design

Xiaomi is no longer just a manufacturer smartphones — the company is rapidly expanding its ecosystem to include gadgets, household appliances, and even automobiles. And now, on its 15th birthday, the brand introduced new version of the Watch S4 smartwatch ─ Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition. But this time, it’s not just a cosmetic update. The company’s first proprietary chip with 4G support is running inside. This is an obvious strategic move that shows where Xiaomi is headed.

The focus of attention is — the phrase «XRING INSIDE», which adorns the watch case. It points to the main novelty — the proprietary Xring T1 chip created by Xiaomi. And the most interesting thing about it is not just its performance or energy efficiency, but the built-in 4G LTE modem, which was also developed in-house. This is the first such modem in the company’s devices.

Xiaomi claims that this new modem is 35% more energy efficient than the one in the previous version of the S4. As a result, the battery life has also increased:

Up to 9 days of work with active mobile connection (2 days more than its predecessor)

Up to 4 days in active load mode

Up to 15 days when paired with a smartphone (when using the «raised hand — woke up» mode)

Up to 5 days with constantly active display

Yes, it’s not 5G yet, but the very fact that the company has made its own modem is a big step towards complete hardware independence. And this is not the first such step the new Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone also received a processor of its own design XRING O1.

The body of the new Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition is made of stainless steel, just like the basic S4, but the eSIM model has some premium details, such as a sintered carbon bezel and Dragon Glass instead of the usual glass. This adds both visual appeal and durability. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

The new chip allowed us to add several interesting features. When the watch is used as a remote control — it now displays a live preview from the smartphone camera. It also supports animated wallpapers, which were previously unavailable. And the watch can now open Xiaomi cars and even control the trunk. This is another confirmation that Xiaomi is seriously building an ecosystem where all devices work together.

The new Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition — is not just a festive version. This is an application for a new level of brand independence. Its own chip, its own 4G modem, deep integration with other devices in the ecosystem — all this shows that Xiaomi is gradually moving from the role of «technical assembler» to a full-fledged developer with control over everything from hardware to software. A kind of Chinese version of Apple?

Source: gsmarena