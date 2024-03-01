Xpanceo smart contact lenses at MWC 2024: XR, vision empowerment, health monitoring

The four Xpanceo smart contact lenses with different functions shown at Mobile World Congress 2024 will be combined into one universal device in the future. This will happen when the company is able to develop materials that are thin and transparent enough for this purpose. So far, each of the prototypes demonstrates separate developments:

«Holographic» lens with augmented reality function

Biosensor lens with pressure sensor

Lens with nanoparticles for enhanced vision (super vision)

Lens with transparent electronics

The sensor lens is designed to measure eye pressure and alert the wearer to glaucoma symptoms. The «super vision» lens uses nanoparticles to improve low-light visibility or zoom in on images. However, at the exhibition, people did not insert the lenses into their eyes — their capabilities were demonstrated on special platforms.

Xpanceo’s goal is to combine all of these technologies into a single universal lens. The development of the necessary materials and components is still ongoing, but the company hopes to begin final testing in 2026.

Xpanceo plans to integrate a neurointerface into the device — the lens can be controlled directly with thoughts. The list of monitoring sensors should be expanded by sensors glucose levelsblood pressure, cortisol levels, etc. The lens will be able to warn you not to have another cup of coffee if your blood pressure is high.

The nanoparticles will not only provide superpowers to vision, but will also correct its diseases: strabismus, myopia, etc. When necessary, the lens will dynamically change its own characteristics to ensure excellent vision at all times.

Now technology development The physical limitations of traditional optoelectronic materials are hindering the development of new technologies. Xpanceo is currently designing new materials and miniaturized electronics, including with the help of artificial intelligence, which is proving to be a good match for new materials.

