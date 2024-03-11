YouTube stopped showing recommendations after logging out of Google account and in incognito mode

Instead, users are shown a homepage without videos and viewing tips.

Previously, YouTube recommendations were shown even when users were anonymous or logged out of their Google accounts, but now users are simply shown the video platform’s homepage with the message «To get started, search».

As noted by Bleeping Computer, who tested the update on different computers, suggestions do not appear even if you enter several queries in advance.

As noted by some on X, users who have cleaned their search and watch history or turned off their history settings also see no suggestions when they’re logged in.

Perhaps YouTube insists on activating the viewing history in this way, but the company has not yet officially commented on the update.