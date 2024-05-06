A programmer at cryptocurrency startup DeFi wanted to leave Ukraine with an Italian passport

A Volyn-based programmer at cryptocurrency startup DeFi tried to leave Ukraine with an Italian passport. But the attempt was unsuccessful.

According to the case file, The programmer was detained on March 21 at 2 a.m. on the territory of the Ustyluz community at the international checkpoint for road traffic «Ustylug».

During border control to leave Ukraine, he presented his Italian passport.

Why did they refuse?

The border guards decided to clarify the data and found out that the citizen was crossing the state border on September 16, 2020, using a passport of a citizen of Ukraine This means that in legal relations with Ukraine he is recognized only as a citizen of Ukraine

Accordingly, by his actions, he violated the procedure for entry of Ukrainian citizens from Ukraine and the rules for crossing the state border.

Accordingly, this is considered an attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine without the appropriate documents.

The man did not appear at the court hearing, he was duly notified of the time and place of the hearing, and no statements or petitions were received.

As a result, the Volodymyr-Volyn City Court of Volyn Oblast sentenced the programmer to a fine of UAH 3,400. The man also has to pay UAH 605.6 in court fees in favor of the state.

A similar fine was paid by a project manager who, in early February tried to travel abroad with a Canadian passport.

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine «On Citizenship of Ukraine», if a citizen of Ukraine has acquired the citizenship of another state, he/she is recognized only as a citizen of Ukraine in legal relations with Ukraine; if a foreigner has acquired the citizenship of Ukraine, he/she is recognized only as a citizen of Ukraine in legal relations with Ukraine.