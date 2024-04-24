Ahead of Apple Fitness+. The Ukrainian app BetterMe: Mental Health has won the Webby Award

Ukrainian app BetterMe: Mental Health won the international award The Webby Awards 2024 People’s Choice in the Health & Wellness & Fitness Apps category.

This was reported by the PR service of BetterMe: Mental Health.

The Ukrainian app was selected as the winner among 13,000 applications from more than 70 countries. Among the other well-known apps that competed for the win in this category was Apple Fitness+.

It is also known that in the competition participated Platform «Virtual LitMuseum»— software created by the Kharkiv Literary Museum. It is an exact copy of the museum’s reconstruction with a non-standard presentation of museum content.

BetterMe: Mental Health– is an app for balanced and mindful living with individualized daily plans, guided meditations, breathing exercises, affirmations, sleep sounds, and 24/7 access to mental health professionals.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, BetterMe: Mental Health has become free for all Ukrainians. Available for download on iOS and Android.

As of today, about 2 million Ukrainians use it.

Recent projects include a course on the culture of interaction with people with amputations and a program to improve productivity at work, which was created together with the Ministry of Economy

About the Webby Awards

The Webby Awards is an annual award established in 1996 by the International Academy of Computer Arts and Sciences that recognizes excellence in various categories of digital media, including websites, online advertising and marketing, social media, mobile applications, and video content.

The award is known as the «Internet Oscar». The winners of the Webby Awards in different years have been projects that are leaders in their respective segments of the web: Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, iTunes, Google, BBC, CNN, Wikipedia, YouTube.