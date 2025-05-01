ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) laptop review: ultra-low power performance and neon punch

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) is one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market, targeting gamers and professionals who need maximum performance. It has an updated design, high-performance hardware, and an improved cooling system. In this editorial review, we will take a closer look at all aspects of the laptop to help future owners understand whether it is worth the price.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX)

Screen 16″, 2560×1600 IPS (Mini LED) 16:10, 240 Hz, 1200 cfm/m2 (peak), matte, 10 bit, 100% sRGB, 87,8% AdobeRGB, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 8PC+16ES, up to 5.4 GHz Max RAM 64GB DDR5-5600 (2 modules) Storage devices 2 x WD PS SN 8000S SDEQNRG 2T00 (2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 5.0, Raid 0) Video card Intel Graphics + Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop 24 GB (up to 175 W with Dynamic Boost) Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4 Wired interfaces HDMI 2.1, 3 × USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2 × Thunderbolt 4, RJ-45 (2,5G), 1 x 3.5 mm combined audio jack Power supply Main — 380 W (20 V, 19 A), Additional — 100 W. Battery 90 W*h, 4 cells, lithium-ion Weight 3.48 kg Dimensions 39.9 x 29.8 x 2.3 ~ 3.2 cm Other Q-Latch locking system, ROG Intelligent cooling, dust protection, Display HDR 1000, PANTONE Validated, AniMe Vision, Aura 360, FHD camera with IR function.

Package and packaging

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) comes in a solid black box with the company logo and REPUBLIC OF GAMERS inscription on the front. Taking it in hand at the tactile level, it becomes clear that inside we will find quite a large and weighty content.

The space inside is divided according to a modular principle. In the center, between the clamps, there is a separate pixel box containing the laptop itself. Nearby we can see a branded backpack, which will definitely come in handy for future owners when transporting an expensive device.

It can accommodate a laptop with room to spare and has several separate sections that can hold a charger and additional peripherals. The patterned lettering glistens with all the colors of the rainbow, reflecting the sun’s rays and attracting special attention.

The black box with the laptop is much more interesting than the outer one and is made in black and gray colors. On its walls is a list of some of the proprietary technologies used in ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX).

It opens like a case and, in addition to the laptop itself, contains two power supplies — the main 380W power supply and an additional Type-C (100W) power supply. In addition, the set includes a proprietary mouse — ROG Strix Impact. Therefore, we can confidently say that the equipment here adequately correlates with the price.

Design, ergonomics and materials

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) 2025 has a significant design update compared to previous models in the series, although it is not without controversy. The laptop is made in all-black color with a matte finish. This gives it a restrained look among gaming devices. The absence of transparent plastic inserts, which were present in the 2023-2024 models, adds minimalism to the design

A large ROG logo shines on the back lid, which may seem too intrusive for those who prefer a laconic style. AniMe Vision is an additional element of the surroundings – an array of LEDs on the lid. It allows you to display animation or text. It’s not much use in practice, but I think it’s a way of saying something silently: «look, what do you think?». And, frankly, it really grabs people’s attention. Of course, you can easily turn it off and disguise it as a «gray mouse».

RGB backlighting (aka Aura 360) runs around the entire perimeter of the case, which creates a spectacular look not only in the dark but also in broad daylight. It is reminiscent of the neon backlighting of cool cars in the Need For Speed racing series

In general, with the backlight and AniMe Vision turned off, SCAR 18 looks like a relatively restrained device, but with it, it turns into a spaceship in the eyes of an outsider. In terms of size and weight, the laptop is not compact, as its dimensions are 399 x 298 x 23.6 ~ 32 mm make it bulky, and the weight of 3.48 kg (excluding the 1 kg charger) confirms that it is more of a stationary device, albeit with the possibility of comfortable transportation. Compared to the previous SCAR 18 model, the new product has become slightly heavier due to the updated cooling system and internal components. Among 18-inch competitors, such as MSI Raider 18 or Alienware m18, this weight can be considered average. The case materials evoke mixed feelings. The lid of the laptop is made of metal, which adds strength and a pleasant tactile feel. The interior, including the area around the keyboard, is made of plastic. It has a nice texture and feels sturdy, but it doesn’t create the premium feel you’d expect from a laptop at this price point.

For comparison, competitors such as the Razer Blade, some Alienware models, or the draconian new MSI Titan 18 HX AI A2XWJG Dragon Edition Norse Myth use aluminum for most of the body, which looks and feels high-quality. Even last year’s half-priced Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 was made of aluminum.

In addition, plastic surfaces quickly become covered with fingerprints and grease marks, especially in the keyboard and trackpad area. It’s not easy to clean them – you need special tools and effort, which can be annoying in everyday use.

A positive aspect is the strength of the design. Despite the use of plastic, the body feels solid and does not creak or bend under pressure. Rubber feet provide excellent grip, which prevents slipping even on smooth desks. The updated cooling system, which eliminated the side vents in favor of a rear radiator, not only improved thermal performance, but also made the sides of the case more aesthetically pleasing.

The new rectangular power connector, unlike the previous round one with a 90-degree angle, sticks out and makes it difficult to hide the cable. In addition, the connector itself has a vertical play in the slot, although it did not affect the power supply stability during testing.

In general, the design of ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) is focused on a spectacular appearance, but not always on practicality and comfort in everyday use.

Wired and wireless interfaces

The location of the ports raises questions. Most important connectors are located on the left side, closer to the rear. This is partly justified by the updated cooling system, which occupies the entire rear edge of the case with a large radiator, but still, this port arrangement is not ideal for competent cable organization

In general, ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) offers a wide range of interfaces that meet modern standards. On the left side there is a power port, 2.5 Gbps LAN, 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 5 support, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1 and an audio jack. On the right side there are 2x more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. There is no card reader or security lock, but I don’t think anyone would leave such an expensive device unattended.

Wireless connectivity is provided by the Intel BE200 module, which supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. There were no connection problems during testing. In general, the set of interfaces is sufficient for most use cases, although their arrangement could be more thoughtful.

Keyboard and trackpad

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) boasts a full-size keyboard with a separate number pad, which is an advantage for users who often work with numbers or use it to quickly access commands in a game. The keys in this model require a little more force when pressed compared to typical laptops, although I didn’t need to get used to them. The only thing that’s a bit surprising is the cursor control keys, which have «entered» Numpad territory.

The key travel (2 mm) is sufficient for comfortable typing, and the response is clear. The keyboard is suitable for both gaming and text work. A separate advantage is the extended ventilation holes under the keyboard, which prevent it from heating up during hot gaming sessions.

The black plastic keys quickly become covered with fingerprints and grease marks, which is especially noticeable in bright light. The same goes for the area between the keys. To maintain a neat appearance, you will have to wipe the keyboard regularly.

The RGB backlighting of the keyboard is another additional element of effectiveness. It is bright and can be customized for each key individually via the Aura software. This allows you to create customized backlight profiles for different games or work scenarios, which gamers will love

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) uses a large (150 x 100 mm) glass trackpad. On the one hand, the increase in size adds convenience for navigation and gestures, but you will have to turn it off during gaming sessions. After all, using the WASD keys, you will constantly touch the surface, which will throw off your positioning in the game (although there is a function to prevent palm touch).

Display ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX)

The laptop is equipped with an 18-inch mini-LED screen (ROG Nebula HDR) with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 3 ms. It provides excellent image quality, supports zone dimming (over 2000 zones), which is useful for gaming and watching videos, although it is better to use the uniform backlight mode for working with graphics due to possible contrast artifacts.

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) 2025 is considered one of the best displays in the gaming laptop segment. This 18-inch screen with mini-LED technology, which ASUS calls ROG Nebula HDR, offers good image quality, 240Hz for gaming and multimedia, and the flexibility to customize for different usage scenarios

The display diagonal is 18 inches with an aspect ratio of 16:10, which provides a little more vertical space compared to the traditional 16:9. This is convenient for working with documents and browsers, but in games it will put an additional load on the video card. After all, the number of pixels will increase by 11% at a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.

Mini-LED technology is a significant step up from the standard IPS panels often found in gaming laptops. It achieves deeper blacks (though far from OLED) and higher contrast thanks to more blackout zones and a double ACR layer that reduces glare and increases contrast by 4.5. The screen can independently adjust the brightness in different areas, creating a more realistic image with bright highlights and deep shadows at the same time

ASUS offers two backlight modes: single-zone backlighting, when the screen behaves like a high-quality IPS panel with uniform brightness, and multi-zone backlighting, which activates local dimming to enhance contrast. The latter mode is well suited for gaming and watching videos with HDR content, where details in dark and light areas are important. However, for professional graphics work or photo/video editing, we recommend using the uniform mode, as zone backlighting can affect the perception of colors and contrast, creating artifacts in certain scenarios.

According to the manufacturer, the screen provides 100% DCI-P3 coverage. This makes it suitable not only for gaming, but also for creative work such as photo processing or content creation. The maximum brightness in uniform backlight mode reaches 591 cd/m² (nits) when powered from the mains, and in zone mode it can reach about 1200 nits, which ensures excellent visibility even in brightly lit rooms. The contrast ratio at maximum brightness is 1200:1 and the black level is 0.46 cd/m²

The matte finish is another advantage, especially for users who work in brightly lit rooms or near windows. It allows you to use the laptop comfortably even in difficult lighting conditions. This distinguishes ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) from many competitors with glossy displays that may look more saturated in ideal conditions but become less practical in the presence of ambient light. The downside is that the matte finish can slightly reduce the perception of color depth compared to glossy panels. In this case, the mini-LED and double ACR layer compensates for this disadvantage due to its high contrast.

The display supports G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the screen refresh rate with the frame rate provided by the graphics card. This reduces tearing and provides a smoother gaming experience. It’s also worth noting that the system automatically reduces the refresh rate to 60 Hz when disconnected from the network to save battery power. The user can change this setting manually if desired

Camera and sound

The webcam on the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) acts as a «ugly duckling». Despite the 2 MP resolution and IR support for Windows Hello, the image quality remains poor: the image is watercolor and of poor quality even in good light, and in the dark it becomes completely unusable. AI filters try to improve the situation. However, you have to choose between watercolors, noise, or turning into a «Madame Tussauds wax figure».The sound doesn’t fall out of the sky either, although it’s realized with four speakers (two main ones at the bottom and two tweeters under the screen) and provides up to 85 dB of volume. But I should note right away that it is worse than the MacBook Pro or ASUS ProArt P16, which came to us for editorial review.

Proprietary software

The proprietary software allows you to flexibly customize the performance, lighting, cooling and other aspects of ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX). The main tool for this is Armory Crate, a utility that has become the standard for ASUS ROG gaming devicesThis program is installed by default and has become a central hub for managing all the key settings of your laptop

Armory Crate’s interface is designed in a modern style with a slant towards gaming: dark color scheme, animations, and an emphasis on visual effects. The main screen offers quick access to several key sections, such as system monitoring, performance settings, backlighting management, and game profiles. Sometimes during testing, performance profiles worked strangely, and some settings required an additional reboot of the operating system.

ASUS uses Armory Crate to manage laptop settings, including performance modes (Silent, Performance, Turbo, Manual), RGB backlighting, and AniMe Vision. The program is not always intuitive, but it allows you to customize the system’s behavior in detail. Armory Crate also sometimes causes problems with automatic settings in games, so it is recommended to disable optimizations for performance testing.

Another useful feature of Armory Crate is system monitoring. The program displays the current CPU and GPU temperatures, component utilization, fan speed, and other parameters in real time. This helped me to monitor the laptop during testing in Conter-Strike 2, which blocks overclocking in MSI Afterburner

Armory Crate has some drawbacks that can affect the user experience. First of all, the program’s interface is not always intuitive. Navigating between different sections can be confusing, especially for new users, and some settings are hidden in submenus, which takes time to find

During testing, it was noticed that automatic settings in Armory Crate can change graphics or performance parameters, which leads to a decrease in FPS in some games on Turbo or Manual modes.

For users looking for an alternative to Armory Crate, there is third-party software such as G-Helper. It is an open source utility created by a community of enthusiasts that offers an easier and more flexible way to manage the settings of ASUS ROG laptops

ASUS also provides other utilities that may be installed by default or available for download. For example, MyASUS is a program for system diagnostics, driver and BIOS updates, and warranty management. It’s useful for keeping your laptop up to date, although most of its functions are duplicated in Armory Crate or can be performed through standard Windows tools

Performance and tests of ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX)

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, which belongs to the Arrow Lake HX platform. It has 24 cores (8 productive and 16 energy-efficient) and 24 threads. Productive cores no longer support HyperThreading, unlike previous generations.

If you look at the comparison table, you can see that the 5090 is more of a name than a reality. It is based on the GB203-400 GPU, which makes it closer to the desktop version of the RTX 5080.

Comparative characteristics of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop and RTX 5090 laptop Model RTX 5090 desktop RTX 5090 laptop Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Code name GB202 GB203-400 Base frequency 2032 1095 Shader blocks 21 760 10 496 Texture Modification Units (TMUs) 680 328 Output units (ROPs) 176 112 SM blocks 170 82 Tensor kernels 680 328 Ray tracing kernels 170 82 L1 cache 128KB per cluster 128KB per cluster L2 cache 88MB shared 64MB shared Pixel Fill Rate 451.4 GPix/s 178.9 GPix/s Texture Fill Rate 1754.4 GTex/s 523.8 GTex/s Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 TGP 575 W 175 W Production TSMC TSMC Number of transistors 92 200 45 600 Crystal size 750 mm² 378 mm² Memory type GDDR7 GDDR7 Memory capacity 32 GB 24 GB Memory frequency (Default) 1750 MHz 1750 MHz Tire 512 bits 256 bits

Rendering a scene in Realistic Interior Lightning at a resolution of 6000×3900 pixels took 202 seconds, which is only 8% less than the desktop version of 5070 Ti, whose power consumption was up to 276 watts. This means that GeForce RTX 5090 laptop is 45% more energy efficient in this scenario! In battery mode, the video card manages to run in seven minutes and 55 seconds.

In the Blender benchmark, the video card scored 8198 points, which puts it between the desktop RTX 5080 and RTX 5090! In battery-only mode, the performance of the RTX 5090 laptop «lags behind»

The only fly in the ointment was a bug in Amuse’s image generation. For some reason, at high settings, the shell crashed with an error, even though there was plenty of memory. Therefore, there will be no result in this comparative discipline.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 RTX 5070 Ti RX 9070 XT RX 9070 RTX 5070 RX 9070 XT Aorus RTX 5090 laptop 175 W 4K, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – OFF 52 43 40 40 44 35 4K, Ultra, DLSS – QUALITY, Framegenerator – ON 99 110 105 77 114 75 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – ON 158 168 163 125 171 129 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – OFF 79 72 66 63 73 60 (Battery) QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – ON х х х х х 58 (Battery) QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – OFF х х х х х 30

With additional power in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the RTX 5090 laptop delivers results that resemble the full-size RTX 5070 and fall short of the desktop Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE

, who was recently at the our editorial review. Video cards on PCs are predictably at the top of the graphic performance ladder.

In «power demand» mode (battery mode), you can still roam the zone at QuadHD at 58 FPS. Of course, with DLSS+FG. And who said Stalker was poorly optimized?

In contrast, in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it is impossible to move around even the menu items without charging, not to mention the jungle and cities. Although, if you don’t neglect the power supply and neural technology, you can even connect an external 4K monitor to the laptop and play at 94 frames per second

For fun, I got similar resultsGigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE, which, for a second, has twice the power consumption — as a whole ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX).

Silent Hill 2 Remake RTX 5090 RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti RX 9070 XT RX 9070 RTX 5070 RX 9070 XT Aorus RTX 5090 laptop 175 4K, Epic, DLSS + FG – OFF 85 55 46 32 32 37 32 46 4K, Epic, DLSS + FG – OFF, RT 70 50 39 29 29 30 29 40 4K, Epic, DLSS – ON, RT 103 70 67 64 64 58 66 70 QuadHD, Epic, DLSS + FG – ON, RT 205 105 83 105 105 103 108 111

For some reason, Remanant 2 crashed when loading the menu. But in Silent Hill 2 Remake, the mobile video card demonstrates miraculous performance and catches up with the RTX 5070 Ti desktop, and in QuadHD with DLSS+FG «it gives a run for its money even with the RTX 5080In Counter-Strike 2’s eSports mode, the frame counter shows 436 frames per second. They helped me to get second place in the standings, despite the fact that Steam never seems to be able to cope with the ubiquitous cheaters. The gameplay in Half-Life 2 RTX at 4K with DLSS+FG seems jelly-like, which is not surprising, because without «neural assistants» there is only an honest 11 fps. That’s why we use the native resolution, which won’t cause any framerate issues. In Forza Horizon 5 at QuadHD, the display reveals itself in all its capabilities, as the race speed will reach 255 km/h c/c. Of course, I couldn’t ignore the new The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, whose review has long been awaited on you.

Preset FPS Avowed — QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (x4) – ON 130 Avowed — QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (OFF) 51 Oblivion Remastered — QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (x4) – ON + RT High) 110 Oblivion Remastered — QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (OFF) + RT High 42

It is famous for its rather high system requirements: QuadHD with ultra-preset, disabled neurons, and ray tracing (high) drops the FPS to 41 fps. So, turn on DLSS+FG and welcome to the Sirodil, but don’t try to steal silverware!

Battery life, temperatures and noise

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) has four main modes: Silent, Performance, Turbo, and Manual. Each of these modes has different power settings for the CPU and GPU, as well as corresponding fan profiles

For example, Silent mode limits GPU power to 55W and reduces fan noise to below 35dB, which is ideal for light tasks or working in quiet environments, although performance in games is significantly reduced. Performance mode strikes a balance between performance and noise (around 42 dB), allowing the GPU to operate at up to 135W

Turbo and Manual modes unlock the system’s maximum potential by increasing power up to 175 W, but with a corresponding increase in noise up to 47-52 dB. In Manual mode, the user can further customize fan curves, GPU overclocking, and other parameters, which is especially useful for enthusiasts who want to get the most out of the system.

The 90 Wh battery provides average battery life for a laptop of this class. In Silent mode with low brightness, the laptop lasts 3-4.5 hours while watching videos or working with text, and only about 1 hour while playing games. USB-C charging at 100W is suitable for light work, but not for gaming, as performance drops and the battery dies under load.

Temperatures remain within the normal range: in Turbo mode, the CPU reaches 81-85°C, the GPU 73-75°C, and the keyboard surface does not exceed 37°C. Fan noise varies from <35 dB in Silent to 51-53 dB in Manual, which can be uncomfortable without headphones. Performance mode (43 dB) is the optimal balance between noise and performance.

Experience of use

As a rule, during testing I use the laptop for a week as an alternative to my home PC and work laptop. During this time, most of the shortcomings and features usually emerge.Personally, I have long since abandoned the «gaming laptop» format, as I prefer a duo: a personal computer for home and a lightweight and compact laptop for working on the road or in other locations. Why is this? It’s simple because versatility requires compromises, and there are a lot of them.

First of all, due to its rather substantial dimensions, I don’t want to subject the laptop to constant relocations, so it’s more suited to the home PC scenario. The keyboard, although high-quality for a laptop, will never compare to the full-size low-profile mechanics that I use for text and gaming. As for the screen: yes, it’s high-quality, bright, large, and suitable for working with text thanks to its aspect ratio. But I am sure that no one will buy such a laptop for office work, and for gaming, the standard 16*9 is still better.

That said, I really liked the fact that ASUS has installed a matte display. This greatly expands the number of operating scenarios where in glossy OLED versions you would only see your reflection.As for performance, it’s important to understand that this is the maximum that can be squeezed out of a laptop in terms of power consumption.

And it’s really impressive when paired with a sophisticated cooling system that allows you to successfully tame this hellish heat pack.A big advantage is that the laptop charges up to 70% in the first 35 minutes, so you can quickly recharge the battery that has been depleted during work processes.



Price and competitors

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX) is expected to be available for sale at a price starting at 261,579 UAH. There are not many representatives of the new platform with 18″ screens in the premium segment of the market and not all of them are available to order. MSI Titan 18 HX AI A2XWJG Dragon Edition Norse Myth offers truly titanic performance. It has 96 gigabytes of RAM, 6 terabytes of storage, a more powerful battery, and an OLED screen, which can be either a plus or a minus, depending on the usage scenarios and your own preferences. Its body is made of aluminum and magnesium alloy, but to buy it at a price of 299,999 hryvnias, you need to sit on gold like Smaug.MSI Raider 18 HX AI A2XWJG is similar in price to the hero of our review.

However, it has a 4K screen, albeit with a lower frequency of — 120 Hz, slightly faster memory, and a 200 MHz higher processor frequency. There is also a fingerprint scannerwhich, in my opinion, was missing ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX). However, it is even larger and heavier.If you think that prices are inadequate only for new models, you can look wearily at Dell Alienware m18 R2. D

espite the fact that it uses hardware from the previous generation, which is already becoming obsolete, the price has not decreased much. Having saved 266,249 hryvnias on school lunches, you can buy an outdated «alien» with Core i9 14900HX and RTX 4090 laptop.

8.9 /10 Rating ITC.ua Autonomy 8.5 Sufficient battery life given the performance and large screen. BZ productivity 10 Ultimate performance within the energy package. Battery productivity 9.5 It is possible to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 without a power outlet. Screen 9 High frequency, 100% DCI-P3, mini-LED, zone illumination. Design, ergonomics 9.5 The laconic design is offset by AniMe Vision and Aura 360. Assembly quality, materials 8 The case is solidly assembled but contains plastic. Energy, Noise 9.5 Not noisy considering the thermal package. Price 8 A substantial amount even by Western standards. Sound 8 The sound is mediocre for this price.