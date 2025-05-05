Peugeot e-2008 test drive: balancing on the edge

While all electric vehicles compete in expressiveness and technology, the Peugeot e-2008 electric crossover simply remains itself in any guise. And it offers a comfortable transition to the side of ecology without irritation, neuroses and unnecessary expenses.

The success of the second generation Peugeot 2008 has shown the importance of design, individuality, and sophistication. Beyond 700 thousand owners of this model in the world want their cars to look like this, and for Europeans, the 2008 became the most popular compact crossover in 2021. The time of updates brought a new logo, partial improvements in design and technology, but the most important changes were in the electric version. And we in Ukraine are only now seeing the e-2008, but with a larger battery and innovations.

The feature of electric vehicles from Stellantis is that they are indistinguishable from versions with an internal combustion engine. Such a comfortable transition to electrification allows you to do it gently, naturally and without unnecessary changes in skills. Only the main thing about our Peugeot e-2008 is not only its modesty, but also some practical aspects that restore faith in electric cars.

Important details

It seemed that Peugeot e-2008 could not look even more stylish, but the designers worked well and even the fresh and rather modest logo is integrated organically along with the fancy grille. Instead of one strip of dimensions, in the style of a claw mark, there are now three. The Full Led headlights have a different look and now consist of separate cubic modules. In general, the entire front end has changed and become even more aggressive. Clearly drawn body edges only emphasize the style of this «lion».

The rear end of the Peugeot e-2008 remains almost unchanged, except for a large Peugeot inscription instead of the logo, diode strip lights also in the style of claw scratches, plus a protruding bumper with a pad. It seems like an unnecessary detail, but in fact it is a very practical thing that helps both when parking and packing things in the luggage compartment.

The most important thing is that the restyling has brought changes to the technical part, and now the lithium-ion battery has not only increased its capacity from 50 kWh to 54 kWh, but also reduced its weight by 5 kg. In addition, the density of the cells has become higher, which reduces the rate of energy loss and, together with software settings, improves the range. In combination with the heat pump system, which allows you not to waste energy on the climate system, Peugeot e-2008 is able to easily cover a distance of 380 km, with the declared official 405 km (WLTP). This is a perfect result.

At the same time, the electric motor has become more powerful and produces 20 hp more than before, up to 156 hp, but this has not greatly affected the acceleration dynamics, so the same 9 seconds remained in the technical indicators.

It appears that nowadays a 54 kWh high-voltage battery is not the best or most practical indicator along with what MG X-Power or Volvo EX30 offers, and even Kia and Hyundai have versions with larger batteries of 81.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh, respectively. Only the French have calculated exactly what will be enough for everyday life and offer a compromise version that allows you to spend less time recharging and travel a sufficient distance to avoid getting tired while driving. Europeans have such balanced offers.

Indeed, there is an 11 kW inverter and the ability to recharge the battery in 27 minutes from 20 to 80% from a powerful 100 kW station. So the three-phase network allows you to consume 32A and charge up to 100% in 5 hours, or from a standard outlet in the house in 31 hours. Only in reality, it rarely happens that you put it on charge from 0%, rather it will be from 20% and overnight you can replenish the supply to 80% to feel calm all day.

In general, this is actually one of the few electric cars that causes neither irritation nor difficulties in communication or charging. It consumes 12-15 kWh per 100 km in everyday mode, which is quite economical compared to other classmates. And that’s not even in economy mode, but in a fairly active mode. There are three driving modes: Eco (93 hp), Normal (123 hp), and Sport (154 hp), which change the behavior of the car and its readiness for a quick start. As with all electric vehicles, instant acceleration is available at any speed, so maneuvers are easy and effortless. Unfortunately, in Peugeot e-2008 There is no change in regeneration force, but there is a mode in the box that brings you as close as possible to one-pedal driving. It even allows the regeneration to stop the car. But you’ll need to turn it on every time you start the car. It’s a good system, but it’s still not enough for a full-fledged e-pedal system like the Nissan Leaf.

The e-CMP platform is universal, and our e-2008 shares it with other representatives of the concern, such as Citroen e-C4 or Opel e-Mokka. This is a conventional chassis configuration with a multi-link suspension in front of the McPherson type and a semi-dependent beam in the rear with stabilizers. This guarantees a fairly confident behavior on the road without excessive sway and excessive turning. A bad road will be felt remotely in the cabin, like a distant rumble. They also did a good job on noise insulation, so excessive road noise is muffled, although sometimes the whistle of the wind and the rumble of tires break through the body after 100 km/h.

I had no complaints about the driving in the Peugeot 2008 and everything is perfect. The small steering wheel feels like a computer simulator in your hands and is very comfortable and pleasant to hold, but the information content could be more. There is no need to make unnecessary movements, the car follows every tilt. However, it slightly overlaps the dynamic and modern 3D dashboard and it is difficult to find a more comfortable position. You have to accept this and think that it would be nice to have a projection in the same format.

The full GT package is offered by default and includes a full set of active assistants from adaptive lighting to active cruise control with lane keeping and distance to the previous car. The only thing is that the cruise control is controlled on a separate lever under the steering wheel on the left side. I still need to figure out how to turn it on.

Of course, 360 cameras with dynamic stripes are also available, as well as keyless entry, when the car unlocks and locks itself. It’s a convenient feature, but they saved a little money here and the trunk can only be opened with your hands, although usually top-of-the-line trims use contactless opening with a wave of your foot.

Sensory enhancement

The multimedia system has also been updated, Peugeot e-2008 and a 10-inch monitor in the center of the console. The software is faster with a restrained style, although it still confuses you in the settings. Graphics have improved, as has touch response, and wireless connectivity for Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphones is more tenacious and doesn’t drop out.

The interior of the Peugeot e-2008 is something special. The atmosphere of sophistication and elegance, the multifaceted architecture, the restrained quality of materials and the careful combination of colors make the interior cozy and even luxurious. The thoughtfulness of the details and storage spaces is almost perfect. Just look at the location of the wireless charger for the smartphone, which is covered with a lid and prevents it from flying out while driving. The lid itself even has a niche for a pen or the smartphone itself if it is not charging.

All the keys are in their places, the lever for switching riding modes is a standard key. The toggle switches for quick access to important functions and to the climate system have been retained, and there are additional touch keys on top. The seat heating and gadget charging outlets are located separately.

The small armrest is comfortable and has additional storage capacity, and the large door pockets and glove compartment are quite roomy. Rear passengers are provided with two charging connectors, pockets in the backs of the seats, and a convenient backrest tilt.

The seats fold out 1 to 2 and there is no separate access to the luggage compartment, as in Hyundai, for example. And the trunk is smaller, 434 liters, but with additional space under the floor. If you add more, the total volume will increase to 545 liters, which is quite a good figure. You can fold down the rear row and get a maximum of 1,467 liters.

Conclusions and positioning

Peugeot believes that customers choose their cars according to their preferences and has found a formula that allows them to get into the hearts of consumers in the shortest possible way. It’s not about creating a special electric vehicle with unique abilities and hip looks, it’s about combining convenience, beauty, quality, confidence, and emotion in one car.

That is why, together with its French «brother» Citroen and various other brands of the Stellantis Group, Peugeot has converted existing gasoline models into electric vehicles instead of creating individual electric vehicles. So you can distinguish between the electric brothers only by their nameplates. Only this approach makes it really easy and quick to switch to an electric train, and most importantly, unnoticed.

The Peugeot e-2008 certainly offers enough visual sophistication, both inside and out, to the point where you don’t notice its advanced age. The highlight is the luxurious interior, with a holographic dashboard. The crossover may not boast of certain practicality, but it will satisfy the needs of a small family. And with a price tag of 1,428,700 hryvnias ($34,200), it falls in the middle of the pack, which also speaks of skillful balancing.

In addition, not many analogs with a warranty and service are officially offered in our country. Among the main competitors will be Kia EV3 or Hyundai Kona Electric: they have versions with a smaller battery and a larger one, and the price will be either close (UAH 1,430,900) or higher (UAH 1,798,300). The Volvo EX30 has a larger battery, much smaller dimensions, and more modern technology at an interesting price of UAH 1,354,102, which can be attractive. And that’s not to mention the gray imports of Chinese 2008s and unofficial Tesla Model Y, or BYD, or Zeekr. Will this handsome man be able to attract attention alongside such unusual and technologically advanced competitors? We’ll have to see. But it’s definitely worth it.

PROS:exterior and interior design, style, price-quality balance, active assistant systems, energy consumption.

CONS: competitors offer more technology, the battery capacity could be better.

