The most interesting new games of May 2025

After a fast-paced April with its remasters, big debuts on new platforms, and unexpected surprises, May welcomes players with a more balanced approach. It is a month where blockbusters coexist with niche projects, and long-awaited sequels are released side by side with interesting experiments of the indie scene. Particularly noteworthy are the return of classics in a new format — Age of Empires II on PlayStation, the surrealistic Among Us 3D, and the large-scale DLC for Elden Ring. And yes, this month will not be without a AAA game in the DOOM series.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Genre: Real-time strategy

Date: May 6

Platforms: PS5

Ten years ago, the appearance of strategic RTS classics on consoles seemed like a fantasy. But in recent years, it’s no longer a rarity. In May, PlayStation 5 gets the full version of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. This adaptation includes all add-ons, improved AI, graphical updates, and full gamepad support. According to the developers, the interface has been seriously redesigned for the gamepad, so managing units and construction should be intuitive.

The game promises to work well on PS5, allowing you to launch large-scale battles with hundreds of units even in portable mode (via Remote Play). If you grew up with 90s strategy games, this is a great opportunity to plunge back into the familiar atmosphere.

Among Us 3D

Genre: Party, Social deduction

Date: May 6

Platforms: PC

The familiar formula of social deduction in Among Us takes on a new dimension — this time literally. Among Us 3D brings the game to a full 3D world with a third-person view, new animations, and significantly redesigned maps. The visual updates do not destroy the spirit of the original, but add more drive, tension, and opportunities for interactivity.

A special emphasis has been placed on the atmosphere: sabotage now looks more impressive, and chases can take place in corridors with realistic lighting. The system requirements remain low, so you can play even on medium «hardware».

Spirit of the North 2

Genre: Adventure, Indie, Puzzle, Casual

Date: May 8

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S

The sequel to the warmly received adventure game about a fox and his guide — is another example of a leisurely, atmospheric gaming experience. In Spirit of the North 2, the player once again explores picturesque snow-covered landscapes, solves environmental puzzles, and interacts with the fauna of the northern world.

Developers from Infuse Studio promise an enlarged open world, new abilities of the main character, and a deeper narrative without a single word spoken. If you miss games like Journey or The First Tree, you should pay attention.

Revenge of the Savage Planet Genre: Adventure, Platform

Date: May 8

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S The pseudo-sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet features an even greater emphasis on absurd humor, colorful chaos, and crazy experiments with the ecosystem of an alien planet. Here, players once again explore an amazing environment, scan creatures, craft tools, and find adventures where they were not expected.

This time, the authors have significantly updated the combat system and added more story content, but the overall tone remains light and humorous. It’s a perfect game for those who want to have fun without being too pretentious.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Genre: FPS

Date: May 15

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

DOOM returns in an unusual setting — dark fantasy with references to the Middle Ages. DOOM: The Dark Ages takes players into a gloomy world where armor looks more like knightly armor and enemies look like characters from 16th century engravings. But don’t be fooled by the style: it’s still the same ultra-dynamic DOOM with almost no pauses for breath.

The focus is on new melee mechanics, as well as the ability to use medieval weapons with DOOM stylization.

RoadCraft

Genre: Vehicle simulation

Date: May 20

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

A construction equipment simulator where the player leads a company specializing in infrastructure restoration after natural disasters. The game features 40 types of heavy equipment that can be used to assess damage, remove debris, transport materials, and repair roads and bridges. Rubble can be recycled into building materials, and equipment can be operated manually or automated by laying routes to increase efficiency. The launch version includes — eight maps and cooperative support for up to four players.

Deliver At All Costs

Genre: Action-adventure

Date: May 22

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Imagine a cross between Death Stranding and Overcooked, where you deliver at all costs — by boat, air, ATV, or on foot. Deliver At All Costs — is a cooperative arcade game that plays easy but quickly turns into chaos with unstable bridges, storms, and crazy customers.

The game has both single player and local/online co-op modes. The main feature is dynamic weather conditions that seriously affect the route. It is ideal for a group of friends who are not afraid to fall off the track for a laugh.

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Genre: Action RPG, Roguelike

Date: May 30

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Nightreign — is a standalone large-scale expansion to Elden Ring that promises not only new bosses and locations, but also a new storyline with its own ending.

The expansion takes players to the procedurally generated region of Limeweld — a modified version of the familiar Limgrave from the original. Although the game supports solo mode, it is designed as a cooperative game for three players who have three game days to prepare for the final boss.

F1 25

Genre: Racing

Date: May 30

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The annual update of the racing series from Codemasters this year focuses on a new career mode adapted to the real Formula 1 calendar. Also, F1 25 will feature in-depth interaction with the team: the player can influence the development of the car, the choice of strategies and even PR campaigns.

Visually, the game has been updated slightly, but the physics and damage system have been significantly improved. For fans of the genre, it is a must-play, and for everyone else, it is another reason to take a closer look at racing.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II — Brushes with Death (DLC)

Genre: Action RPG

Date: mid-May

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

In May, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will receive its first major expansion pack called Brushes with Death. The DLC will add a new key character to the game — an artist whose past is full of secrets. In addition to the new quests, players as Henry will be able to customize their shields with the painting feature — choosing styles, patterns, and colors. This feature will be available only as part of the expansion, as you will need to contact the Voyage master to start the storyline.

Along with Brushes with Death, Warhorse Studios will also release a free update 1.3, which will add horseback archery, horse racing mini-games, and game balance improvements — particularly in the Kuttenberg area. This is just the beginning of an extensive post-release content roadmap, with two more major DLCs to come, as well as a number of free updates, including the ability to change Henry’s hairstyle.