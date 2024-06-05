Odesa-based IT company Digis is acquiring niche outsourcer Scalamandra. The deal is worth up to $1 million

Odesa-based IT company, Digisannounced its merger with outsourcer Scalamandra under the name Digis Group. This became known from the words of Digis founder Nick Nagatkin, who estimates the deal to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million. Following the completion of this transaction, the Scalamandra team will join Digis.

Information about the merger confirmed Forbes.

Digis has begun to create a network of niche agencies specializing in specific technologies and service industries to strengthen the company’s offerings, according to a press release.

The decision to team up with Scalamandra was made based on Digis founder Nick Nagatkin’s personal investment in the company in 2023. The main goal of the partnership is to provide functional programming to both existing and potential customers, as well as to assist these companies in switching to other programming languages, if necessary.