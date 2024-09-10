Tim Burton is back in form: «Beetlejuice Beetlejuice» grossed $145 million in its opening weekend

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The sequel to Tim Burton’s classic horror comedy «Beetlejuice» (1988) about a haunting ghost grossed $110 million in 4,575 U.S. theaters over the weekend. «Beetlejuice» became the second highest-grossing September debut of all time. The film outperformed «It: Chapter 2» in 2019 ($91 million debut) and was second only to «It» in 2017 ($123 million). The film also became the third best debut of the year after «Deadpool and Wolverine» ($211.4 million) and «Inside Out 2» ($154.2 million).

«Beetlejuice Beetlejuice» debuted internationally with $35.4 million — $145.4 million in total.

Nostalgia for the first movie, as well as rumors of another one, almost certainly boosted sales. The original «Beetlejuice» became one of the highest-grossing films of 1988 with $74.7 million. Although more than three decades have passed, Tim Burton’s story and aesthetic remain relevant.

For «Beetlejuice», Burton returned to directing and brought with him Michael Keaton as Beatlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Dietz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Dietz’s stepmother. Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe joined the cast. The sequel takes place 36 years later, when Lydia Dietz’s daughter opens a portal to the afterlife and accidentally releases everyone’s favorite ghost.

On the same weekend, «Deadpool and Wolverine» took second place at the US box office with $7.2 million — in its seventh (!) week. It has already grossed $614 million in the US and $1.287 billion worldwide. It is the second highest grossing film of the year and the 23rd highest grossing film of all time. Dennis Quaid’s biopic «Reagan» remained in third place with $5.2 million. The film about the life of Ronald Reagan has grossed $18.5 million to date.

The top five is rounded out by «Alien: Romulus» and «It All Ends with Us». Nostalgic sci-fi added $3.9 million to its global total of $314 million. The film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover grossed $3.7 million for a total of $141.3 million in North America and over $300 million worldwide.

