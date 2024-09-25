Trailer for «Disclaimer» — psychological thriller starring Cate Blanchett, who escapes from her dark past

Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for «Disclaimer» —, a psychological thriller directed by Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuarón.

The plot centers on journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), who receives a book from an unknown sender that reveals the secrets of her past life.

«Katherine tries to uncover the writer’s true identity, while her past threatens to undermine her present life and her relationship with her husband and son».

In addition to Blanchett, Kevin Kline and Sasha Baron Cohen play the main roles in «Disclaimer».

Alfonso Cuarón directed the series and wrote the screenplay — based on the best-selling novel by Renee Knight. Cuarón’s «Gravity» collaborator Emmanuel Lubezki is the director of photography, while «Oscar» and «Grammy» winner Finneas O’Connell («Barbie», «007: A Time to Die») composed the music.

«Any resemblance to living or dead people — not a coincidence», — the trailer warns.

«Disclaimer» will consist of seven episodes — the first two will debut on Apple TV+ on October 11 (the rest will be released every Friday).