Ukrainian trailer for «Mickey 17» — Sci-Fi drama from the creator of «Parasites» with endless deaths by Robert Pattinson

The Ukrainian trailer for the sci-fi film «Mickey 17», based on the novel of the same name by Edward Ashton, has been released.

According to the book’s plot, the main character — robot and «recoverable employee» participates in the colonization of the icy world of Niflheim. After the seventh death (in the movie, this number is increased to 17), he begins to realize his differences from the rest of the workers.

«The atypical hero Mickey Barnes finds himself in extraordinary circumstances. He works at a job where he is required to be completely devoted… to the point of death. All in order to ensure his life», — from the official synopsis.

The film stars Robert Pattinson (most of the time Mickey 17 and Mickey 18). At this year’s CinemaCon, the actor told us that he gave the characters different personalities: the first one is — depressed by life but happy, while the second one is like «the evil brother» who is «out of control».

Also among the cast are Naomi Akie («Star Wars: Skywalker Rises»), Stephen Yang («Noah»), as well as Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

«Mickey 17» was directed by Pong Joon-ho, known for his work on the Oscar-winning «Vermin» (also from the previous film, Ho brought in editor Yang Jinmo). Dan Glass («Fantastic Beasts and the Deathly Hallows») is responsible for visual effects, and Darius Honji («Oscar» nomination for «Bardo», «Okja») is the cinematographer.

«Mickey 17» will be released in Ukraine on January 30.

Trailer (in Ukrainian)

