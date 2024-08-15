11 years of Telegram: the messenger added superchannels, stars as reactions, and more

In honor of Telegram’s eleventh anniversary, the popular messenger has announced many new features. Among them are starred reactions and subscriptions, paid media, a new mode of messages on behalf of other channels, and more.

Star reactions

Users will be able to directly support content creators by sending Telegram stars simply through emojis. Channels receive 100% of the stars, which can be converted into Toncoin or advertising.

Each starred post shows the leaders in terms of starred preferences, but you can opt out of appearing on it.

Star subscriptions

In a few steps, you can create a separate channel for additional content, early access to media, or exclusive broadcasts. It’s also easy to create a paid link.

Paid media is available for bots

Channels will be able to post paid photos and videos. After the update, bots will be able to do this, including bot administrators in channels and business accounts. This will help automate channels and businesses — for example, you can create recurring services.

Superchannels

Usually, channel readers see the channel name, not the name of the content author. Now, administrators will be able to publish posts both from themselves and from the channel. The authorship of the post can be changed at any time later.

Document viewer on iOS

On iOS, documents such as .pdf, .xls, or .docx can be opened in separate tabs in the built-in browser to easily switch between them and chats.

The update is now available for all iOS users and for those Android users who have installed the app from the Telegram website. The new version will appear on Google Play as soon as it is moderated by the company.

Source:Telegram