14 minutes of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

A 14-minute video demonstrating the gameplay of the Elden Ring expansion pack has been released on Game Informer’s YouTube channel: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The gameplay is revealed due to the fact that FromSoftware has lifted the embargo on publishing reviews of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. So, we can expect even more gameplay videos to appear soon.

Reviewers who were lucky enough to try out the expansion early say that it is similar to the original game, and the difficulty level makes players strain. The DLC offers new types of weapons and armor, and bosses have interesting types of attacks. Equipment plays an important role, so the requirements for it are quite high.

All in all, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you can expect to meet more than 10 bosses, more than 100 new weapons, including 8 new categories, each with several variations.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC consoles and will be «the largest expansion» FromSoftware ever. It will also be the only Elden Ring DLC, but perhaps not the end of the series.