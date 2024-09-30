20 altcoins ready to skyrocket

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

October, known as “Uptober” among the crypto community, is traditionally considered the month when the bull market begins The period when the price of cryptocurrencies is constantly growing. This year will not be an exception, according to the well-known trader Rekt Fencer. In his opinion, starting this fall, many altcoins may begin a parabolic growth.

According to the crypto trader Rekt FencerAn investment of $100 made today could turn into $10,000 by 2025.

Has the alt-season already started?

The price of bitcoin ($BTC) has recently risen, which usually signals the beginning of a new season of altcoin growth. This is also indicated by the gradual decline in BTC’s dominance. That is, investors are starting to invest in other cryptocurrencies.

The trader has done an extensive analysis of hundreds of tokens in various sectors such as AI, memes, DePIN, and others and has selected the top 20 for this cycle. Among them:

1)Meson Network ($MSN) — creates a simplified market for bandwidth using the blockchain protocol, replacing outdated labor-based sales models.

Price: $0.25

Total market capitalization (FDV): $25M

2) Cudos ($CUDOS) — a platform for computing power that combines cloud and blockchain technologies to create a decentralized, sustainable, and just world.

Price: $0.011

Market capitalization: $80M

FDV: $103M

3) Heroes of Mavia ($MAVIA)

— a free-to-play mobile MMO strategy game based on Web3 developed by Skrice Studios.

Price: $1.7

Market capitalization: $53M

FDV: $424M

4) Echelon Prime ($PRIME)

— a platform focused on the development of web3 games that offers a variety of services and features for developers.

Price: $10.8

Market capitalization: $503M

FDV: $1,2B 5) Nyan Heroes ($NYAN) — a team-based shooter with cat heroes who control giant mechs. Price: $0.11

Market capitalization: $15M

FDV: $114M 6) Fusionist ($ACE)

— a blockchain company that develops sci-fi games that combine management simulation, tactical RPGs, and 4X strategy.

Price: $2.6

Market capitalization: $98M

FDV: $387M

7) Chromia ($CHR)

combines blockchain with relational databases to offer an innovative solution for data storage and processing.

Price: $0.21

Market capitalization: $178M

FDV: $178M

8) Clearpool ($CPOOL)

— a blockchain-based credit marketplace that uses decentralization concepts to create a new form of lending and borrowing.

Price: $0.14

Market capitalization: $84M

FDV: $140M

9) Ondo Finance ($ONDO)

— a platform that allows users to provide risky isolated fixed-income loans.

Price: $0.82

Market capitalization: $1.1 billion

FDV: $8.2 billion

10) Taiko ($TAIKO)

— a decentralized Layer 2 blockchain protocol that uses ZK-EVM technology to ensure scalability and efficiency.

Price: $1.9

Market capitalization: $147M

FDV: $1.9B

11) Helium ($HNT)

— is a decentralized blockchain network of physical devices that can be used as mobile access points.

Price: $7.6

Market capitalization: $1.3 billion

FDV: $1.7 billion

12) zkSync ($ZK)

— an Ethereum-based blockchain scaling solution that uses zero-knowledge rollups for faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining a high level of security.

Price: $0.32

Market capitalization: $159M

FDV: $687M

13) Moo Deng ($MOODENG)

— a viral memcoin, which is a small hippo named Moo Deng.

Price: $0.304

Market capitalization: $303M

FDV: $303M

14) Mini Gang ($MINI)

— the “tiniest” memecoin in its category, which makes it attractive to those who like meme tokens.

Price: $0.017

Market capitalization: $15M

FDV: $15M

15) MUMU ($MUMU)

— memcoin, which is positioned as a bull market mascot.

Price: $0.000053

Market capitalization: $124 million

FDV: $124 million

16) PEIPEI ($PEIPEI)

— Memcoin, which offers a fresh take on the famous character Pepe.

Price: $0.000019

Market capitalization: $82 million

FDV: $82 million

17) Render Network ($RENDER)

— a decentralized platform for 3D rendering using blockchain and AI.

Price: $6.4

Market capitalization: $2.5B

FDV: $3.4

18) IO Network ($IO) — decentralized computing network for MLusing a distributed cloud cluster based on Solana and Aptos. Price: $2.1

Market capitalization: $201M

FDV (fully diluted value): $1.6B 19) Parcl ($PRCL) — a decentralized real estate exchange (RWA). Price: $0.24

Market capitalization: $39M

FDV: $249M 20) MANTRA ($OM) — RWA Level 1 blockchain with a focus on security, capable of ensuring compliance and fulfillment of real-world regulatory requirements. Price: $1.2

Market capitalization: $1.04B

FDV (fully diluted value): $1.1B

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20