The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, known for their work on «Game of Thrones» and «3 Body Problem», often cast the actors they love the most.

For example, in the first season of «Game of Thrones», they slipped Kit Harington a fake scenario where Jon Snow’s character was allegedly burned on the face, and then said that he would spend the rest of the series in this form. And John Bradley, who plays Sam Tarly, was given a silly Henry VIII-style costume to try on.

While working on series «3 Body Problem» Aisa Gonzalez, who played the nanotechnology innovator Auggie, has already become the object of their jokes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ,the duo said that the actress was given a fake 3-page monologue about a swimming pool written by ChatGPT and asked to study it by the next day.

In addition to the fact that such a monologue was supposed to take up about three minutes of screen time, where Aisa would have been speaking it continuously, the text itself was stupidly written is actually nonsense.

«It involved learning 50 or 60 digits of Pi», — Weiss adds.

However, the showrunners’ prank failed, as producer Bernadette Caulfield, who was familiar with these jokes from her «Game of Thrones» days, assured the actress that there was no need to learn the text. Both Benioff and Weisz later said that they would never have gone that far anyway (as it would have meant putting an additional burden on the crew).

Series «3 Body Problem», based on the novels by Liu Qixintells the story of a group of scientists who join forces with the government to confront a great threat to humanity caused by a bad decision made by a young woman in 1960s China. The cast, in addition to Gonzalez, includes Jovan Adepo, Rosalind Chao, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Shi Shimuka, Zing Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, andWeiss and Benioff’s colleagues on «Game of Thrones»John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Price.

The first season of «3 Body Problem» is currently available to watch on Netflix.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.