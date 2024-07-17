50-megapixel cameras, 30x superzoom and other Pixel 9 Pro updates

The upcoming Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL smartphones are expected to help you take better selfies thanks to a significant upgrade to the front camera. Marketing materials mention a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus for these models.

The front camera and the rear ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras are rumored to use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor, while the main rear camera may have a 50-megapixel sensor from Samsung. The Ukrainian TikTok channel has demonstrated the Pixel 9 Pro camera in action, which demonstrates 30x Super Res Zoom.

The marketing materials also indicate that the basic Pixel 9 will have a 10.5-megapixel front camera with autofocus. On the back, you can expect the same sensors as in the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, but without a telephoto module: Samsung’s 50-megapixel main shooter and Sony’s 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

At the same time, the leak revealed some characteristics of the upcoming foldable smartphone Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the National Communications Commission of Taiwan shared photos of the device.

With the next-generation model, Google is moving away from the short and squat design that helped the original Pixel Fold stand out against the tall and narrow Samsung Galaxy Fold. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we can expect a taller and narrower form factor, which will also be reflected in the internal display.

At the back, the smartphone will abandon the camera panel, which has become one of Google’s signature hardware elements. The new camera unit will be shorter but taller. The internal camera is now located in a cutout in the upper left part of the display, while last time it was part of the bezel.

It is also reported that engineers decided to slightly reduce the battery capacity. In Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it will be 4560 mAh, and the first Pixel Fold had a 4727 mAh battery.