8 billion rubles, 2762 employees: Netcracker continues to operate in Russia despite announcement of withdrawal

Netcracker, a developer of operations support systems, business support systems, and virtualization solutions, continues to operate and hire in Russia, despite its announcement of withdrawal from the market.

This is evidenced by the financial statements, which noticed DOU-related Telegram channel «Overheard in IT».

According to the report:

RUB 8 billion — the company’s revenue in 2023;

2762 employees in Russia in 2023.

In addition, the Russian subsidiary has been actively exporting its services to Netcracker in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Our editorial team checked the information in the databases and found relevant confirmations. Some sites with electronic reporting even provide a higher number of employees.

Also on the Russian websites you can see fresh reviews employees about working in different cities.

At the same time, the official reports of the NEC Group, the parent company, do not mention any activities in Ukraine or Russia. Except for one mention of Ukraine.

«NEC Group has been steadily increasing orders and sales, mainly from customers in Europe and Asia, despite

customers’ investments in IT are being curbed due to concerns about the global economic recession caused by the situation in Ukraine and other factors», — said in the report.

In March 2022, shortly before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it became known that the American IT company Netcracker was leaving the Russian market.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mikhail Fedorov himself.