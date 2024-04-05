News WTF 04-05-2024 at 17:01 comment views icon

80% of employees agree to work in offices if their employers pay for their travel

https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

After the pandemic and the transition of many employees to remote work, the average cost of travel has risen sharply — and now that companies are calling for a return to the offices, some employees are not ready to pay for their commute out of their own wallets.

According to survey recruitment platform Ringover, 8 out of 10 respondents are ready to return to the office — but only if employers are willing to pay for their travel. The survey was conducted among 1,038 people who work or have worked remotely — asking them what might motivate them to return to work.

According to The New York Times, the average commute time (one-way) — has remained almost unchanged since the pandemic and reaches 27 minutes.

Зміна тривалості поїздок на роботу в одну сторону у відсотках з 2019 по 2022 рік.

According to by the Bankrate survey in 2023, Americans spent an average of $8,466 per year, or about $700 per month, on commuting, gasoline, car maintenance and insurance, etc. For comparison, in 2019, the average annual cost was about $2,000 in West Virginia and up to $5,000 in North Dakota.

