80% of employees agree to work in offices if their employers pay for their travel

After the pandemic and the transition of many employees to remote work, the average cost of travel has risen sharply — and now that companies are calling for a return to the offices, some employees are not ready to pay for their commute out of their own wallets.

According to survey recruitment platform Ringover, 8 out of 10 respondents are ready to return to the office — but only if employers are willing to pay for their travel. The survey was conducted among 1,038 people who work or have worked remotely — asking them what might motivate them to return to work.

According to The New York Times, the average commute time (one-way) — has remained almost unchanged since the pandemic and reaches 27 minutes.

According to by the Bankrate survey in 2023, Americans spent an average of $8,466 per year, or about $700 per month, on commuting, gasoline, car maintenance and insurance, etc. For comparison, in 2019, the average annual cost was about $2,000 in West Virginia and up to $5,000 in North Dakota.