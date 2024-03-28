Last year, the EU hourly wage reached €54 — more than a third of the nominal «minimum wage» in Ukraine

According to Eurostat in 2023, the lowest hourly wage was recorded in Bulgaria at €9.23, while Luxembourg had the highest wage at €53.9 per hour.

Overall, the average cost of labor was estimated at €31.8 per hour in the EU and €35.6 in the Eurozone.

The lowest hourly wage:

Bulgaria — €9.23

Romania — €11.0

Hungary — €12.8

The highest hourly wage:

Luxembourg — €53.9

Denmark — €48.1

Belgium — €47.1

As for estimates by industry, the average hourly wage in industry was €32.2 in the EU and €38.0 in the Eurozone, in services — €31.8 and €34.8, and in construction — €28.5 and €31.9, respectively.

In general, the hourly labor cost increased by 5.3% in the EU and 4.8% in the Eurozone compared to 2022. In the EU, Hungary showed the largest increase in wages (+17.0%), and Denmark the smallest (+2.7%).

Meanwhile, given the size of the nominal «minimum wages» in Ukraine at UAH 7,100, the hourly amount of the statutory minimum wage in our country is UAH 42.6.

According to the statistics that conducted by Work.ua based on more than 100 thousand vacancies and 4 million resumes, the average monthly salary in Ukraine currently reaches UAH 18,780 for resumes and UAH 19,766 for vacancies.