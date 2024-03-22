A $100 company is looking for a QA-intern with B2 English

The anonymous job search service Djinni has posted an interesting vacancy — the company is looking for a QA-intern to join its team for a salary of $100 and with at least B2 level of spoken and written English.

The first to fill this vacancy noticed Telegram channel «Shoddy recruiting».

«If B2, then the orals from the trainee», — commented on this job.

Requirements for the candidate:

strong theoretical knowledge of QA Methodologies;

strong theoretical knowledge of REST API;

strong theoretical knowledge of SQL database;

spoken/written English (B2+).

The duties are quite standard for this specialty:

analysis and optimization of test suite architecture

manual testing in accordance with Test Planson on both mobile and desktop platforms

Create, maintain, and execute functional test suites to ensure compliance with customer requirements (using TestRail or similar tools)

Multichannel testing for computers and mobile devices

The hiring process is not easy.

30 minutes of interview with HR;

1 hour interview with QA Lead;

30 min interview with CTO

At the time of publishing the news, the job at Djinni is no longer active.