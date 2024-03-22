News Ukraine 03-22-2024 at 14:50 comment views icon
Article from  

A $100 company is looking for a QA-intern with B2 English

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg

Igor Sheludchenko

Автор новин

The anonymous job search service Djinni has posted an interesting vacancy — the company is looking for a QA-intern to join its team for a salary of $100 and with at least B2 level of spoken and written English.

The first to fill this vacancy noticed Telegram channel «Shoddy recruiting».

A $100 company is looking for a QA-intern with B2 English

«If B2, then the orals from the trainee», — commented on this job.

Requirements for the candidate:

  • strong theoretical knowledge of QA Methodologies;
  • strong theoretical knowledge of REST API;
  • strong theoretical knowledge of SQL database;
  • spoken/written English (B2+).

The duties are quite standard for this specialty:

  • analysis and optimization of test suite architecture
  • manual testing in accordance with Test Planson on both mobile and desktop platforms
  • Create, maintain, and execute functional test suites to ensure compliance with customer requirements (using TestRail or similar tools)
  • Multichannel testing for computers and mobile devices

The hiring process is not easy.

  • 30 minutes of interview with HR;
  • 1 hour interview with QA Lead;
  • 30 min interview with CTO

At the time of publishing the news, the job at Djinni is no longer active.

A $100 company is looking for a QA-intern with B2 English


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send