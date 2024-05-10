Artificial intelligence for image generation launched on Commodore 64

The release of the Commodore 64 in August 1982 was a landmark event. It was a popular personal computer that became one of the best-selling PCs of the time. As it turned out, the old hardware platform, although not up to date, can still be used for computing that is relevant today.

Developer and enthusiast Nick Bild has successfully created and documented the Generative AI tool for the Commodore 64, which can be used to create 8×8 sprites that are then displayed in 64×64 resolution. These are intended to inspire game design concepts, but of course do not reach the level of creating entire sheets of sprites with a single query. Existing games also have a much higher level of AI implementation.

Anyway, it is surprising that any generative AI model can be run on such old hardware. Of course, the old system needs more time to compute than modern powerful devices. It takes 20 minutes to run 94 iterations for the final image.

It should also be noted that the «probabilistic PCA» algorithm running on the Commodore 64 and used for this project was actually trained on a modern computer. Thus, although the model runs on a Commodore 64, a modern PC is still required to run it and get it up and running.

Source: tomshardware