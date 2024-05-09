Apple M4 processor outperforms Intel Core i9-14900KS by 16% in Geekbench single-core performance test

Apple M4 processors score around 3800 points in the Geekbench single-core performance test. Recently, several benchmarks have appeared in the test database comparing the M4 to Intel’s flagship Core i9-14900KS processor. In single-threaded tests, Apple’s M4 outperforms Intel’s chip by about 16%.

Numerical results in the database give an idea of the performance of the most powerful M4 cores. The multi-core tests are not as interesting, as the four productive processor cores and six energy-efficient ones work together.

The new Apple M4 combines 10 computing cores and a 10-core GPU with a 16-core neural engine, which is rated at 38 TOPS. The 3 nm chip supports dynamic caching, ray tracing, and AV1 hardware acceleration.

The significant advantage of the Apple M4 in the single-core Geekbench benchmark may be the result of the added support for Scalable Vector or Matrix Extensions (SVE or SME) — some subtests, such as object detection, received a significant performance boost (~200%). The support of these features would mean that Apple is using ARMv9 architecture, but it is not known for sure.

Earlier, the results of Apple M4 machine learning in Geekbench were revealed. The difference between M2 and M4 is not too big, the new chip is about 23% faster, despite Apple’s boastful statements.

Source: Tom`s Hardware