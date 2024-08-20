A competitor of Citroen and Volkswagen: Dongfeng Nammi Box enters the European market with a price of €23 thousand.

Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor has launched its new low-cost electric car, the Dongfeng Nammi Box, in Europe. This will be one of the cheapest electric cars in Europe, designed to compete with local brands such as Volkswagen and Citroen.

Dongfeng is one of the oldest and largest automakers in China. It was the second state-owned car brand to be founded after FAW. Given the new EU duties on Chinese electric vehicle imports, the Nammi Box could be one of the first cars to be produced at Dongfeng’s potential plant in Italy. Negotiations between Dongfeng and the Italian government are at an advanced stage. The plant could help the automaker avoid high duties and offer its cars at lower prices.

The Dongfeng Nammi Box is a compact electric hatchback based on the proprietary Dongfeng S3 platform. The car is equipped with a single 94 hp electric motor. The electric car has a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch digital instrument panel and wireless charging for smartphones. An interesting design feature is the ability of the front seats to recline flat so that they can be used as makeshift beds.

The Dongfeng Nammi Box is offered in Europe in only one configuration with a 42.3 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 310 km (WLTP). Although a smaller battery option (31.5 kWh) is available in China, it is not expected to be offered in Europe.

The electric car is currently available for reservation in Switzerland at a price starting at CHF 21,990 (approximately €23,000 or $25,500). For example, the competing local Citroen e-C3, which is currently one of the cheapest electric cars on sale in Europe with a 44 kWh battery and a range of 320 km, is offered for €24640 or $27300.

In addition, the premium brand Dongfeng Voyah plans to launch a new electric SUV Zhiyin for export next month. This was announced by CEO Lu Fan.

Source: electrek