A complete makeover: the Fallout actors had working Pip-Boys, and the scenery was very realistic

In a conversation with GamesRadar+ Kyle MacLachlan, who plays the warden Hank MacLean in the Amazon Prime series Fallout, recalled how he used the Pip-Boy, an iconic wrist gadget that works as an inventory and information center in the Fallout games, on the set.

«I love working with the little Pip-Boy. To take this idea, an animated concept, and turn it into a real working piece of equipment, it was really fun. They really programmed some things in there that we could play with,» says the actor.

When asked what exactly was on the Pip-Boy, McLachlan said that there were «fine details of the location [and] some other movements».

«Sure, it was all pre-programmed, but you actually had something that you could interact with, and it wasn’t just something empty that you were looking at. There was actually activity going on, which is very useful to the actor».

Kyle MacLachlan’s on-screen daughter, Ella Purnell, also expressed her delight in interacting with the precise sets and props.