A disposable ring for $400. iFixit says Samsung Galaxy Ring is not repairable

iFixit experts appreciated maintainability of the smart ring Samsung and provided disappointing conclusions.

«Ring 100% disposable, just like the Buds3 that Samsung has just released. The culprits? Lithium-ion batteries».

The battery has a finite lifespan (it’s hard to determine exactly, but typically the chemical composition used in consumer-grade batteries should provide at least 400 cycles of use), and once it’s finished, it’s impossible to replace it in the Samsung Galaxy Ring. iFixit says that complete disassembly of the device will damage it (actually, the same situation as with Oura rings).

Galaxy Ring — is Samsung’s first smart ring, which is positioned as a convenient replacement for wrist fitness trackers or watches with AI functions for health trackingOne of the advantages of Galaxy Ring — it can be used with any Android smartphone (not just Samsung)

The ring also supports gesture control, which the company did not mention at the presentation, and does not offer an additional subscription (in fact, you pay for the device once and can use it until it requires repair)