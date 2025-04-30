A mix of «Stranger Things» and «Darkness»: Ukrainian horror trailer released «Weapons»

The director of «Barbara», Zach Cregger, has shown a full-length horror trailer called «Weapons» —, and it shows more than the disappearance of a couple of children.

Judging by the first footage, the film promises to be eerie, if not one of the main horror films of this year. At the center of the story is the disappearance of a whole group of children, which turns into something much bigger, as it became known from of the previous teaser trailer. The atmosphere, a bit of setting, and the idea are somewhat reminiscent of a mixture of «Stranger Things» and «Darkness». The trailer opens with the voice of a little girl telling the story of Maybrook.

«This is a true story that happened in my town. This Wednesday was supposed to be a normal day for the whole school. At least everyone thought so. There were children in all the classes. But no one came to Mrs. Gandhi’s class. Do you know why? Because last night, at exactly 2:17 a.m., each of them woke up, got out of bed, went down the stairs, and disappeared into the darkness. And no one saw them again», — the girl says in the voiceover.

It was in the classroom of elementary school teacher Justine Gandy that the children disappeared, so the director shows another human being. When something happens that cannot be explained — the enemy becomes the one who can be made to be extreme. Society begins to persecute the teacher and she is temporarily suspended from her job because she allegedly knows more than she says. But in reality, she is just a teacher who has to make difficult decisions.

Josh Brolin — Archer Graff plays the father of one of the missing children. He suspects that the case is much deeper than it looks. The film also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Kerry Christopher and others.

Then they show how Justine Gandy snuck into her classroom at night and found the children there. Each of them was quietly lying with their heads and hands on the desk, and when one of them got up, it became clear — now there is darkness in their souls. Something is wrong with them: they behave strangely and look different. What is it – mass hypnosis, supernatural intervention, or something worse?

And then something completely inappropriate happens in the next frame. A woman stabs herself in the cheek with a fork, children jump out of a house window like zombies and run somewhere, someone spews a black liquid like engine oil, a car hits a child at speed, and much more. He has even more of these shots before Zack Kregger — what is he up to?

The film is described as a «multi-story horror epic» with multiple timelines and perspectives. The plot seems to be fragmented into pieces that gradually come together — but each of them leads to even more questions. And the last shot hints at a door: «This is where it all really began».

The trailer shows the influence of directors Paul Thomas Anderson and Pong Joon-ho — this is not just a horror, but a large-scale story with changes in rhythm, tone and form. From disturbing surveillance footage to collective hysteria and paranoia, the atmosphere is truly tense.

Once again, Kregger works without a clear structure: he wrote the script without a predefined plan. According to him, the mystery of the missing children will take you through at least half of the movie. But it’s not the whole movie, because by the middle, we move on to much crazier things. He also produced the film with Vertigo and BoulderLight.

Prior to the release, Warner Bros. is promoting the film with viral campaign. A website has appeared on the Internet, allegedly with the register of missing children from Maybrook. And — a two-hour video with disturbing fragments of surveillance footage. These materials have already given rise to theories that link «Weapon» to Kregger’s previous film — «Barbarian».