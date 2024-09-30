A new teaser for the series «Like a Dragon: Yakuza» — crime action movie adaptation of the SEGA game franchise

The series version of «Like a Dragon: Yakuza» will cover two periods of time (90s and 2000) and will tell the story of a warrior from a yakuza family with a strong sense of justice, duty and humanity.

The teaser was first shown at the RGG SEGA event on September 20, and now Prime Video JP has released a separate video.

The main role in the series «Like a Dragon: Yakuza» is played by Ryoma Takeuchi («Kamen Rider») in the company of Kento Kaku (Nishiki) and Munetaka Aoki (Majima). The latter, by the way, has played his character before — at least it was announced that Aoki voiced young Majima in the upcoming game Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which is due to be released in early 2025.

The upcoming series is directed by Masaharu Take («Love for 100 Yen») and Kengo Takimoto («Kamen Rider»), produced by — Eric Barmack, Roberto Grande and Joshua Long, and written by — Sean Crouch, Nakamura Yugo, Yoshida Yasuhiro and Yamada Kana.

On Amazon Prime Video «Like a Dragon: Yakuza» will debut on October 25 with three episodes, while the next «batch» is expected to arrive on November 1. The series will be available in subtitled and dubbed versions in 30 languages.

The series «Like a Dragon: Yakuza» is based on a series of SEGA computer role-playing games that show the lives of «fierce but passionate gangsters» from the huge entertainment district of Kamurocho. The first game focuses on Kazumi Kiryu, who served 10 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit and, once free, goes in search of money, old friends and new adventures.