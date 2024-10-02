A new trailer «Secret Level» — for the animated anthology based on God of War, Dungeons & Dragons, Concord, and other video games

Amazon Prime Video and Blur Studio have shown a teaser trailer for the new animated anthology «Secret level», which draws inspiration from popular video games. The project was created by the creators of the famous series «Love, Death and Robots».

The video mostly shows footage from an episode dedicated to the Unreal Tournament franchise. However, viewers can also see fragments of other episodes of the future anthology.

«Secret Level» will consist of 15 episodes. Each of them is based on a separate video game. The adapted game universes include — Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Mega Man, God of War, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds and Warhammer 40,000.

The video also showed a fragment dedicated to the PvP shooter Concord. This game attracted the attention of gamers because its servers was closed just two weeks after the launch.

The premiere date of the Secret Level anthology is December 10. By the way, all episodes were created on the game engine Unreal Engine.