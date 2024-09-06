Concord is lucky: the infamous game will appear in the Secret Level series from Amazon Prime

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Despite the sudden closure of the shooter Concord, an episode about it will still be included in the animated series Secret Level, dedicated to the world of video games.

The multiplayer shooter Concord has become one of the most high-profile failures in the gaming industry this year. Developers from Firewalk Studios were forced to close the game just two weeks after the launch due to the catastrophic low number of players. The studio even refunded the money to everyone who managed to buy Concord.

The animated series Secret Level from the creators of «Love, Death and Robots» will tell 15 original stories from the world of video games. The project will cover such franchises as Armored Core, Dungeons & Dragons, PAC-MAN, Warhammer 40,000, and others. The episode about Concord was planned as a kind of advertisement for the game, but fate decreed otherwise.

According to the information According to IGN, which cites a source close to the production, Amazon has decided to keep the Concord episode in the series. The company has not officially confirmed this, but it is likely that the significant investment in the episode’s creation influenced this decision. This will allow viewers to see what the game could have been like if its development had been more successful.

Secret Level is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 10 this year.

Source: Eurogamer

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.