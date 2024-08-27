A punch for tanks: Ukrainian Armed Forces test PTAB-1M ammunition as a drone drop

A video of the Ukrainian military testing a PTAB-1M high explosive ammunition on the armor of an abandoned tank has been posted online. The submunition of Soviet cluster bombs will be used as a drone drop.

In the video of the test, the munition, which was detonated by a Claymore remote mine detonator, made a neat but deep hole in the tank’s turret armor. Upon impact with the target, a piezoelectric current detonates the main fuze and the cumulative munitions form a directed jet that penetrates the armor with high pressure and temperature.

A Ukrainian PTAB-1M shaped-charge submunitions is tested on an abandoned tank.

The remote detonation kit for Claymore mines initiates the charge.

These will be used as drone bombs, with a printed tail that also contains an inertial impact fuze.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/vvo94yUwg3 — Roy🇨🇦 (@GrandpaRoy2) August 26, 2024

Source statesthat these munitions will be used as drone strikes against the armored vehicles of the Russian occupiers. To achieve this goal, the submunitions will be equipped with a shank created on a 3D printer. The munition will be detonated in combat conditions by an inertial impact fuze.

The Soviet PTAB-1M submunition was designed for RBK-500 cluster bombs. One bomb contains 268 of these charges and is capable of effectively hitting armored vehicles on the ground.

The use of one or more of these munitions against a specific tank or armored personnel carrier can also cause significant damage. A single munition weighs up to 1 kg and contains 110 g of explosive.