«A Quiet Place: Day One» earned $98.5 million in its opening weekend — best debut in franchise history

In its opening weekend, the apocalyptic horror «A Quiet Place: Day One» grossed $53 million in the U.S. and $45.5 million overseas, bringing its global box office to $98.5 million and making it the «richest» opening in the franchise’s history.

As noted by VarietyThe amount of $98.5 million is noteworthy because spin-offs usually do not generate as much revenue as direct prequels, and even less often — surpass them. At the same time, in terms of debut figures, «A Quiet Place: Day One» outperformed the original «A Quiet Place» (with $50 million on its opening weekend) and its sequel «A Quiet Place 2» (with $48 million, but debuting during the pandemic).

«A Quiet Place: Day One» — — The third film in the franchise started by John Krazinski and a prequel to the 2018 and 2021 films, which tells the story of new characters who had to face the invasion of Earth by a hostile alien race. The film is also notable for the fact that Krazinski and his wife Emily Blunt, who played the lead in the previous films, did not return to the franchise. Instead, Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn played the main roles, and Michael Sarnosky directed the film.

The film’s production budget amounted to $67 million, so its debut provided it with a good position in theaters. The reviews were also quite good: on Rotten Tomatoes «A Quiet Place: Day One» was rated 84% by critics and 73% by audiences. Our review is available here: