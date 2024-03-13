A rare Devil’s comet will sweep over Earth in the coming weeks. How to see?

You’ll need good weather, binoculars or a telescope — and a little bit of luck.

This comet was first discovered by astronomer Jean-Louis Pons on July 12, 1812, and initially described as a «shapeless object with no visible tail». Over the next month, the comet became so bright that the object could be seen in the night sky with the naked eye — as well as its bifurcated tail. Further calculations showed that the comet would take about 65–75 years to circle the Sun.

On September 2, 1883, the American comet observer of British origin William R. Brooks saw this comet again, and now it bears the names of both researchers — Comet Pons-Brooks (12P/Pons-Brooks).

By the end of March, the comet may reach about 5th magnitude, which means it may be possible to see it with the naked eye (but it is better to use binoculars or a telescope if possible). Those in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see the comet until April 21, when it will be as close to the Sun as possible. Then the object will drop below the horizon and become visible to residents of the Southern Hemisphere, according to Starwalk program website. It is best to observe the comet in clear weather from rural areas — away from city lights.

As noted by Space.com, last July, due to an unexpected outburst, the comet became about 100 times brighter, and the cloud of dust and gas surrounding its nucleus (coma) expanded to resemble a horseshoe shape — because of this, the comet was often called «horned comet» or «devil comet». The causes of such brightness outbursts are not known for certain, but some astronomers suggest that Comet Pons-Brooks — is a rare representative of a group of comets with volcanic activity on the surface.