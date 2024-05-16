Dragon Age: Inquisition is now available for free in the Epic Games Store

The digital distribution service Epic Games Store has prepared another free game giveaway for its users. This time, players can add the popular role-playing game Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a dark fantasy action role-playing game. This is the third part in the Dragon Age franchise series. It is the sequel to Dragon Age II. The plot begins to unfold a year after the events of Dragon Age II and the events of the novel Dragon Age: Asunder. Orlay is experiencing a civil war that threatens the stability of southern Thedas. The Magic Circles have rebelled against the terror of the Order of the Keepers in an attempt to gain independence, leading to a full-scale war. In a last-ditch effort to achieve peace, the Church’s leader, Justinia V, organized a Divine Conclave to reach a peaceful compromise. However, everything goes wrong, and the player will have to solve local problems by becoming an Inquisitor. In Dragon Age: Inquisition, you can meet characters and companions from the previous installments of the series.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition also includes three expansion packs in addition to the main game: «Gakkon’s Jaws», «Ascension», and «Alien». Players will also receive some additional game items, such as an arsenal, armor, mounts, and more.

Free giveaway of Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition will last in the Epic Games Store until May 23. We also suggest that you familiarize yourself with game review from ITC.UA.