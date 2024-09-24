A rear view camera was found on an enemy ZALA 42 UAV — this is a new method of protection against anti-aircraft FPV

The photo of the downed Russian UAV (probably ZALA 421), which published military radio technology specialist Serhiy «Flash» Beskrestnov, you can see a miniature rearview camera connected to a custom device with RHCP antennas.

According to the website Defence-UA, such «novelty» — one of the means of warning the operator about the threat from the Ukrainian anti-aircraft FPV drone.

It didn’t take long for the enemy to realize the idea, as such theoretical proposals first appeared in Russian specialized Telegram channels two weeks ago, and now we have seen the first such drone shot down.

«It is worth noting that reconnaissance UAVs are not fighters or aerobatic aircraft and cannot perform aerobatics. Therefore, one of the countermeasures may be an attempt to break away at speed. The fact is that the time in the air of an FPV drone is quite limited, and higher speeds will eat up the battery of an anti-aircraft drone faster», — the article notes.

It is not yet known whether such a decision is of practical use, but how quickly the enemy implemented the idea is worthy of attention. Experts assume that the list of countermeasures will only expand in the future, and it is possible that miniature electronic warfare devices may be installed on UAVs.