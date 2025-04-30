A signal for investors? Tesla’s CEO has sold off almost all of her shares

Tesla has not been doing well lately Cybertruck was not so successfulas Elon Musk said, Consumers in Europe are refusing to buy electric cars from an American company in favor of Chinese models, and The latest financial report shows a drop in profits. Against this backdrop, another piece of news about the automaker looks very telling. Robin Denholm, the chairman of Tesla’s board of directors, has filed documents to sell $30 million worth of company shares. It seems that she will completely liquidate her stake in Tesla, which she heads.

It has become known that one of Tesla’s insiders has made his first share purchase in the last 5 years. Apart from a minor purchase from Joe Gebbia, other Tesla executives and board members have only used stock options and sold them immediately. It’s worth noting that Robin Denholm was the most active seller, selling more than $150 million worth of Tesla shares over the past 6 months.

Since joining the board of directors 10 years ago, she has received more than $600 million in stock compensation and has already sold more than $500 million worth of shares. And now she has filed a new declaration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell another 112390 Tesla shares worth more than $32 million. This is the third time in the last 3 months that she has filed for sale more than 112 thousand shares at a time.

According to the latest documents, she has only 85,000 shares and 300,440 options that expire by the end of this year. Thus, she has already sold most of her stake in Tesla.

Such an almost complete sale of shares by the company’s top official may indicate a change in her role in the company (possible dismissal) or a decrease in faith in further stock growth (due to problems in the company). In any case, investors should be vigilant. Although it may be that Robin Denholm just suddenly needed a hundred million dollars, and she is raising the necessary amount in this way… But this is not certain.

In any case, we can see the decline of Tesla. WhileDemand for electric vehicles is growing globally, in the American companysales are decliningand alreadymanufactured Cybertruck vehicles have to be used as a marketing platform for other models. And there is still the impact of Trump’s new tariffs to come.

Source: electrek