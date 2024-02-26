A smartphone with a 28,000 mAh battery — 28 mm thick and weighing more than half a kilogram has been released under the Energizer brand

Almost five years ago Energizer was trying to sell a smartphone, or rather a power bank with 18,000 mAh with a built-in phone. Now, Avenir Telecom (which owns the Energizer brand) has done it again, only this time they’ve put the smartphone in a 28,000 mAh battery. This is what is called progress.

The device itself is called the Hard Case P28K, and like its predecessor, it will be sold under the Energizer brand. The company claims that the P28K’s battery is enough to last for a full week of regular use. The device is also IP69-rated tough enough to withstand any off-grid adventures you might want to take part in while away from a charging point. The talk time is 122 hours (or just over five days) and the standby time is 2252 hours—, which is almost 94 days, transmits The Verge.

The downside is the absolute size. With a thickness of 27.8 mm and a weight of 570 g, the Hard Case P28K is more than three times the thickness and weight of the iPhone 15.

It can be quickly charged with up to 33 watts, but the rest of the characteristics are more relevant to entry-level or mid-range smartphones. There’s no 5G, but a MediaTek MT6789 processor —, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a trio of rear cameras, Android 14, and a 6.78-inch 1080p LCD display.

Avenir Telecom plans to sell the Energizer Hard Case P28K for €249.99 when it goes on sale in October this year