Abby’s face in the series «The Last Of Us» was painted with CGI because the actress was bitten by a spider

It turns out that in one of the episodes of the second season of the series «The Last Of Us», the face of actress Caitlin Deaver, who played Abby, had to be «corrected» with the help of CGI.

In the interview The Los Angeles Times Deaver said that she was badly bitten by a spider during the filming of the first episode, and the mark was so big that the makeup could not cope and they had to use computer graphics

«It was in the first episode of Fireflies,» Caitlin recalls. «I went home for a few weeks and got bitten by a spider on my cheek. At first I thought it was a rash, but it was a huge bite mark. I hate to use this word, but it was just oozing. The computer graphics worked perfectly, it’s impossible to see on the screen that something is wrong».

The actress added that the incident left her with a scar on her face, as the bite required surgery.

Caitlin Deaver, despite appearing in only a couple of episodes of the second season, is the main new character in The Last Of Us — she is a WLF soldier and at the same time hunts Joel (Pedro Pascal) to avenge the murder of her doctor father, who had «with ends» to operate on Ellie (Bella Ramsay). Fans of the original game and those who have already finished watching the second season of the series are well aware that its plans were ultimately successful, and Ramsay’s character, in turn, went on a hunt for Joel’s killer in Seattle, meeting her only in the finale.

The actress, like her colleague Bella Ramsay, actively criticized for physical incompatibility with the role. Although Deaver herself said that her was hired for the role without castingas the showrunners were confident that she would fit perfectly into the story. Interestingly, when the idea of a game adaptation first came up, Caitlin met with showrunner Neil Druckmann to discuss potential collaboration as Ellie, a role that fans were actively promoting at the time because of her resemblance to the game.

The first two seasons of the series «The Last of Us» are already available to watch in full, the third one is officially in developmentwhile to complete the story is planned for the fourth.

Earlier, actress Catherine O’Hara, who played a psychologist from Jackson Hole, confirmed that the third season of will focus on Abby’s storyand from the hints in the final episode, we already know that we will show the same 3 days in Seattlebut from the perspective of the character Deaver, not Ellie and Dina. In the same interview, Caitlin expressed a desire to add a flashback episode with her murdered father to her story, like the one that highlighted the stories of Ellie and Joel with their birthdays.