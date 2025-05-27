The book Abby reads in the finale of The Last Of Us has a surprising connection to «Game Of Thrones»

The second season of The Last Of Us has officially ended with the release of the seventh and final episode, but it brought a lot of interesting «Easter» and clues to the continuation of the story.

The article contains spoilers for the second season of The Last Of Us.

If you’ve already watched episode seven, you know that in the finale we are shown Abby at WLF headquarters with the caption «Seattle. Day 1» — is a de facto hint that season three will begin with the same three days in the city, but from the perspective of Caitlin Deaver’s character, not Ellie and Dina. At the moment Abby is summoned to Isaac, she is holding a mysterious book called «City Thieves» Ben Davidoff — and, like notes the website Screen Rant, this is a direct reference to Game of Thrones co-showrunner David Benioff, who published a novel in 2008, City of Thieves, about coming of age during World War II.

In fact, the appearance of the book in Abby’s hands reflects the events of the video game, with the only exception that the character is holding a real copy. It can be assumed that the decision to update the title and author is due to changes in the timeline of the series, where the outbreak occurred in 2003, not 2013, so Benioff’s book had not actually been written at that time.

The Last Of Us director Bruce Straily in interview with Games Industry in 2012, said that «City of Thieves» was one of the main inspirations for —, not in terms of narrative, but as a way of exploring how to tell a story in a way that readers are emotionally immersed in the characters and their goals. The book also explores the development of a bond between two characters as they travel into dangerous territory.

Among other things, «City of Thieves» teases the appearance of a new secondary character in The Last Of Us by having one of the main characters named Leo — a certain part of the game tells the story of Abby’s friendship with the eponymous character and his sister Yara, born of a devout Seraph mother.

Actually, the appearance of Benioff’s book — is not the only connection between TLOU and «Game of Thrones». Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, long before appearing in the roles of Joel and Elly, played Oberyn Martell and Liana Mormont in the series based on George Martin’s books. Also, Mark Milod, who directed six episodes of «Game of Thrones», co-directed «The Last of Us», and TLOU showrunner Craig Mazin helped create the rough cut of «Winter is Coming».

As for Benioff, he and his colleague Daniel Weiss directed «Game of Thrones» from the beginning to the last season, and it was their some fans criticize for the controversial ending. The duo is currently working on the second season «Problems of Three Bodies».

Both seasons of The Last of Us are currently available for simultaneous viewing on Max streaming, while in Ukraine they can be legally watched on Megogo. Earlier, HBO provided data on the viewing of the second season finale, which gathered 3.7 million viewers on various platforms — debut episode, by comparison, had 5.3 million viewers, but the company expects the seventh episode to catch up later.