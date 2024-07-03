Acer Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 8040 processors and AI go on sale in Ukraine for prices starting from UAH 40 thousand

Acer has announced the launch of new gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16 in Ukraine. These new products are equipped with AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors up to Ryzen 9 8945HS. The configurations also include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. The Nitro 16 has a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and WQXGA or WUXGA resolution. The Nitro 17 has a 17.3-inch QHD screen with a classic 16:9 aspect ratio. The devices offer a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and a matrix response time of 3 ms. Additionally, support for NVIDIA G-SYNC adaptive synchronization is reported. Nitro series laptops provide 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Acer Nitro 16/17 and Nitro V 16 laptops can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory at 5600 MHz. The disk subsystem is based on a 4th generation NVMe PCIe SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB (in RAID 0 mode). Devices include a full-featured USB 4 Type C port, two USB 3 ports (one of which provides the ability to charge when the device is turned off), HDMI video output, a MicroSD card reader and a Wi-Fi 6E wireless module. The DTS:X ULTRA audio system is based on two 2W speakers. The full-size keyboard with dedicated WASD keys has four RGB backlight zones (solid amber backlight in Nitro V 16). There is a separate dedicated button to launch the NitroSense interface. The NitroSense program is designed to control and monitor all important notebook parameters. It allows you to switch between four pre-configured notebook modes depending on the tasks you are performing. A special emphasis is placed on the use of a set of AI-based technologies that optimize the GPU and CPU, memory, cooling system, software, and much more, allowing the device to operate as efficiently and quietly as possible. The webcam and three-microphone array utilize AI capabilities to improve image quality, filter noise, blur backgrounds, and more. Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 AI technologies enhance the user experience when streaming gameplay or communicating via video calls.

