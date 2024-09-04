Acer shows Project DualPlay — a gaming laptop concept with a detachable controller

Acer has presented the concept of a gaming laptop with a built-in Project DualPlay controller. The device is designed to combine computer and mobile games.

The design includes a huge touch panel, which is also a built-in detachable wireless controller. Players can take the controller out of its storage by pressing the unlock button at the top of the keyboard with two fingers. This action also unlocks the two high-quality 5-watt retractable speakers that appear on the sides of the laptop and enhance the sound experience.

The Project DualPlay controller also allows a second gamer to take part in a multiplayer game. It can be divided into two separate joysticks. The functionality allows you to seamlessly switch between the game using the keyboard and controller, as well as adapt to different game styles and genres.

In addition, the laptop is equipped with customizable dynamic RGB backlighting on the keyboard, screen bezel, and trackpad area. The breathtaking light show is enhanced by a «infinity» mirrored backlight strip on the back and the detachable joysticks themselves.

Project DualPlay aims to improve the gaming experience and convenience. The concept allows you to use the most convenient controls in each game, play with friends using one laptop, and immerse yourself in the gameplay.

Source: Acer, TechPowerUp