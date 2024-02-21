Acer unveils new Swift laptops with AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors and Ryzen AI

Acer has introduced new Acer Swift Edge 16 and Acer Swift Go 14 laptop models with AMD Ryzen 8040 processors and AMD Radeon 780M graphics card (in the most expensive versions), as well as intelligent neural processors to improve performance and support Acer’s AI features such as Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurfiedView, and the new Acer LiveArt photo editor.

With a single press of the dedicated Copilot button, you can call up the intelligent AI assistant to optimize your work or content creation time using AI capabilities. Acer’s AI-powered solutions, such as Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice, are designed to enhance video conferencing, while Acer QuickPanel provides quick access to video calling tools. AcerSense helps you monitor your device systems with the touch of an AcerSense key, and the new Acer LiveArt feature uses AI to quickly edit images through a control panel that appears as soon as an image or screenshot is transferred to the device.

Acer Swift Edge 16

The Acer Swift Edge 16 portable laptop (12.95 mm thick and weighing 1.23 kg) is made of magnesium-aluminum. The computing capabilities are provided by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor integrated with AMD Radeon 780M and AMD Ryzen AI graphics cards, and will be supported by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for data storage.

The Swift Edge 16’s 16-inch 3.2K OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Thin bezel, <0.2 ms response time and VESA DisplayHDR certification True Black 500 further contributes to the clarity of the OLED panel.

The speed and reliability of the connection should be ensured by Wi-Fi 7 technology, which in theory provides high network speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps and a minimum delay of < 2 ms. For added convenience, the Swift Edge 16 is equipped with a full set of necessary connectors, including an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C connectors (supporting 40 Gbps USB4, DisplayPort and USB charging) and two USB Type-A connectors, as well as a MicroSD slot.

Acer Swift Go 14

The Acer Swift Go 14 is equipped with an octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and an AMD Radeon 780M graphics card. The laptop has up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a PCIe Gen 4 SSD drive up to 2 TB.

The 14-inch 2.8K OLED display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Slim and lightweight aluminum body can be opened 180 degreeso and a 44% larger OceanGlass touch panel, according to the developers, will make it easier to work and scroll through pages.

The Swift Go 14 also has a whole host of productivity tools: a QHD 1440p webcam, a 100W fast-charging battery, Wi-Fi 6E support and basic connectivity features; two USB Type-C ports that also support USB4, DisplayPort and USB and HDMI 2.1 charging, Bluetooth 5.3 and a MicroSD card.

Prices and availability in Ukraine

Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) will go on sale in Ukraine in April 2024 (starting price: UAH 54,999)

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-63) will go on sale in Ukraine in May 2024 (starting price: UAH 39,999)