Historic record: Ukrainian drones fly 1500 km to a refinery in Bashkortostan

As reported by HromadskeUkrainian SBU drones struck at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat «refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia, on May 9. According to the source, the UAV flew over 1,500 kilometers, the record distance for Ukrainian drones.

«The SBU has once again proved that it has powerful technological solutions that help inflict painful blows on the enemy. This means that Russian refineries and oil depots operating for the military-industrial complex cannot feel safe even in the deep rear» — the source was quoted as saying.

The attack was captured on numerous local photos and videos. According to the available information, a catalytic cracker was hit. Website Defense-Express notes that we are talking about at least two drones, and large ones at that, and it is clearly not the “Lyuty” that was previously used to attack the refinery.

Perhaps it is a large drone based on a light aircraft. For the first time, such UAVs were spotted during the attack on the «Shahedov» refinery in «Alabuga» on April 2, as well as the TANECO refinery in Tatarstan (more than 1200 km away).