The Ministry of Economy has launched preferential grants for drone manufacturers

The Ministry of Economy has offered drone manufacturers preferential grants under the «Recycling» program.

About it says in a statement on the official website of the agency.

This is a program within the framework of an existing government project eRobot. It includes grant programs aimed at stimulating entrepreneurship and job creation.

In particular:

microgrant programs for starting or developing your own business;

grants for veterans and their spouses;

grants for the creation and development of processing enterprises;

planting a garden and viticulture, greenhouse farming.

The only difference here is that the terms of participation in the project will be more favorable for UAV manufacturers. Below are the terms of participation in the program.

For whom?

The program is open to individuals and legal entities engaged in the production of aircraft and spacecraft, related equipment, and the production of UAVs or parts thereof (Classifier of economic activities 30.30).

What projects is the grant available for?

To create new or increase the capacity of existing enterprises for the production of aircraft and spacecraft and related equipment.

For the purchase of fixed assets that are not subject to alienation, delivery and commissioning.

How to apply for a grant?

In person atportal Diiain the prescribed form. The application must be accompanied by a business plan for the project to which the grant funds are to be allocated.

How much grant can the state provide for UAV manufacturers?

Up to UAH 8 million (for equipment) but no more than 80% of the project cost.

What are the mandatory conditions that the recipient must fulfill after receiving the grant?