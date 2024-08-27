«Acolytes» cost $600,000 per minute of screen time and planned to cast Keanu Reeves as Master Saul

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Initially «Acolyte» demonstrated record viewsHowever, the number of viewers dropped dramatically after the first two episodes, which eventually led to the cancellation of the second season.

Details of the series cancellation revealed Jeff Snyder, a well-known industry insider:

«The audience of Acolytus dropped after the first two episodes, while in the case of Andor, the number of viewers grew steadily throughout the season. The latter also had decent reviews, while Acolytus had rather controversial ones»,” Snyder writes.

Currently, the first season of the series «Acolyte» catastrophic 18% «freshness» from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it a respectable 78%. Showrunner Leslie Gedland spoke about the review bombing and said that such a The reaction was quite expected for her.

«I get the point — the average viewer will go to the site and say: oh, the user rating is very low. But that can only affect newcomers, not true Star Wars fans,» Gedland said.

Snyder also confirmed the recent rumors that Keanu Reeves had been considered for the role of Jedi Master Saul, but backed out due to a scheduling conflict. Instead, the character was embodied on the screen by «Squid Game» Lee Jong-jae, who studied English specifically for the role.

Meanwhile, rumors about the departure of Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy, according to an insider, are also not unfounded — however, she will remain in office until at least mid-2025.

It is also noted that eight series «Acolyte» got by Disney’s staggering $180 million — that’s actually $22.5 million per episode, or $630 thousand per minute of screen time.

