Disney has removed all «Acolyte» merchandise from its online store

A few days after the announcement of the series cancellation «Acolyte» After the first season, fans noticed that all themed merchandise disappeared from the Disney online store.

Currently, The Acolyte page on the Disney store is completely empty — previously, it offered to buy themed sweatshirts and T-shirts, but now it only displays an error message.

Some speculate that such intentions of the studio may lead to the complete removal of the first season from Disney Plus streaming. Last year, for example, a similar fate befell a fantastic series «Willow».

The cancellation of the second season for «Acolyte» caused a trend on social media called #RenewTheAcolyte, and fans also shared a petition to restore the serieswhich has now gained 4,500 votes.

«Acolyte» tells the story of the events that took place at the end of the Republic’s heyday, approximately 100 years before the events of «Star Wars. Episode I: The Hidden Threat» (1999). In «, a former Padawan is reunited with her Jedi master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they face are more sinister than they could have ever expected.

Despite the fact that «Acolyte» became the biggest Disney+ launch of 2024 (with 4.8 million views per day), viewers didn’t like Leslie Gedland’s creation too much — at least, according to Rotten Tomatoes, where the series has a disastrous 18% of viewers.

