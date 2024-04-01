News Software 04-01-2024 at 12:41 comment views icon

Adobe Firefly now generates images and styles from thumbnails — 10 examples of how to use Structure Reference

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Structure Reference allows Adobe Firefly users to generate images and styles based on existing sketches or sketches without wasting time on text prompts that the model usually doesn’t understand the first time.

  • Adobe Firefly is a family of creative generative models of AIavailable both in a separate web application and through Firefly-based functions in leading Adobe applications. Also, a separate interface for the Firefly image generator was «specially created» for the visionOS systemin Apple Vision Pro.

Here are 10 examples of how to use the new Structure Reference option, which collected by AI expert Ming Chu:

Old memes in new styles

Text styling

Logo styling

Stylize your photos

Realistic visualization of sketches

Avatar styling

Rendering sketches in 3D

Stylization of artwork

Stylization of children’s drawings


