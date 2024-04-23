Adobe has upgraded Photoshop and added generative artificial intelligence to it

Adobe has added several new generative artificial intelligence tools to its Photoshop program. They are designed to provide users with additional ways to control the designs they create. With the new Adobe Firefly Image 3 base model, these new tools are available in beta on the Photoshop desktop app and will be made generally available «later this year».

The Reference Image tool uses user-uploaded images to inspire AI to create an output by matching similar elements in style and color. For example, instead of repeatedly setting up a quick description such as «blue vintage truck with flower stickers», users can instead provide a reference image that Photoshop uses as a guide.

Users are expected to have rights to use the image they provide as an example. The requirement will be flagged the first time you use the tool, and the company is working on a universal «do not train» tag for the Adobe Content Authenticity Initiative that will also block the use of images as examples. Images uploaded as reference materials will not be used for Firefly training. Adobe claims that this new image-based learning tool is «safe for commercial use». This is one of the significant advantages that Adobe claims Firefly has over competing generative AI models.

Another generative tool, Generate Background, replaces and creates new background images for things like product photos. At the same time, Enhance Detail sharpens images and makes them clearer.

Generate Similar uses one of three images generated by Photoshop Firefly tools as a reference to create similar-looking content. And Generate Image allows users to start from a blank page and create an entire image from a text description.

The third-generation Adobe Firefly model has higher quality image generation capabilities than its predecessor. It is also available in a public global beta that anyone can try outside of Photoshop through the Firefly web app. Adobe says that their latest Firefly model delivers «photorealistic quality like never before, with better lighting, positioning, and attention to detail». Firefly Image 3 is better than the previous Firefly model at recognizing long descriptive text prompts and can reproduce clearer text in images you create.